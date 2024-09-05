THE GREENBURGH STUDENT NEWS NETWORK DEBUTS

Hits: 26

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor. September 5, 2024:

ANNOUNCING A NEW MONTHLY NEWS PROGRAM PRODUCED BY STUDENTS

THE GREENBURGH STUDENT NEWS NETWORK

Blake Feinstein, a Junior at Edgemont High School, is starting the Greenburgh Student News Network (GSNN), a monthly show airing on Cablevision and online. He plans to build a team of high school student reporters, writers, editors, and film crew members from throughout Greenburgh. Students would also take on leadership roles of producer and director for each episode.

The student team will collaborate to plan topics for each episode. Filming will take place in studio (Greenburgh Town Hall) and on location. Students will be able to conduct interviews and report on local news, school, sports, and community activities. The show will embrace various student viewpoints, including controversies.

A SAMPLE OF THE KIND OF NEWS STORY THAT GREENBURGH STUDENT NEWS WILL REPORT ON

LAST WEEKENDS GREENBURGH DIAPER DASH (watch 2-minute video)

Blake recently reported on the Greenburgh Diaper Dash and produced this two minute video: https://youtu.be/GjwqFWXWG2s?si=GjfjGoDI5H5fUL7j

The TV show would include this kind of segment, as well as other features like longer interviews and student discussions.

“The student perspective is usually absent from local news, but students are an important part of the community with concerns and interests,” Blake explains. “I want to create an engaging show that serves the community by sharing student viewpoints, while giving opportunities for students to grow their film, reporting and writing skills.”

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN JOINING THE GREENBURGH STUDENT NEWS NETWORK TEAM?

If you are interested in joining the team or learning more, please email Blake at greenburghstudentnews@gmail.com. The first GSNN team meeting will take place in mid-September at Town Hall.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor