HACHETTE VS INTERNET DECISION IMPACT: FIGHT FOR THE FUTURE LOSES APPEAL, COPYRIGHT UPHELDRESTRICTING RIGHT TO COPY BOOKS THEY OWN

Hits: 28

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. From WikIpedia. September 5, 2024:

Hachette Book Group, Inc. v. Internet Archive, No. 20-cv-4160 (JGK), 2023 WL 2623787 (S.D.N.Y. 2023), is a case in which the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York determined that the Internet Archive, a registered library, committed copyright infringement by scanning and lending complete copies of books through controlled digital lending mechanisms.

Stemming from the creation of the National Emergency Library (NEL) during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, publishing companies Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, and Wiley alleged that the Internet Archive’s Open Library and National Emergency Library facilitated copyright infringement.

The case primarily concerns the fair use of controlled digital lending (CDL) of complete copies of certain books.

The case does not concern the display of short passages, limited page views, search results, books out of copyright or out of print, or books without an ebook version currently for sale.[1]

On March 25, 2023, the court ruled on the case.[2]

In August 2023, the parties reached a negotiated judgment, including a permanent injunction barring the Internet Archive from lending complete copies through CDL of some of the plaintiffs’ books.[3]

The Internet Archive appealed the decision but it was upheld by the appellate court in September 2024.