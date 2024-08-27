State of New York: Governor Kathy Hochul

Hits: 38

Summer might be a quiet time for some, but not in New York! I’ve been in every corner of our state meeting with New Yorkers, hearing about the issues that matter to them, and sharing new actions we’re taking to make New York safer, more affordable, and more livable for all.

I know that when you’re raising kids, it can feel like the costs just keep on coming, especially in the summer — from camp and child care to school supplies and that newest accessory or gadget they’ve just “got to have.” We took a huge step to ease that burden for parents by announcing that New Yorkers who receive the Empire State Child Credit will get money back in their pockets. No hoops to jump through or paperwork to fill out. It’s going to deliver $350 million to more than 1 million working New Yorkers across our state. Take a look:

The Latest from the Empire State

Stomping Out Illicit Cannabis Storefronts. Since May, New York State, in collaboration with local authorities, has shut down more than 1,000 illicit cannabis storefronts across our state. Check out the end of this email for an update on our efforts to support our legal cannabis industry!

Less Scrolling, More Learning. Building on our nation-leading work protecting the mental health of our kids, I’ve been on a statewide listening tour to talk about the impact of smartphone use in our classrooms. We’ve visited Erie County, Broome County, Albany, Yonkers, Long Island, and the North Country to hear from parents, students, and teachers about their experiences. We have more work to do and people to hear from, but we are going to put our kids’ mental health and futures first.

Standing Up for Moms and Babies. I’m New York’s first mom governor and I take maternal care very seriously. On top of our nation-leading paid prenatal leave program, which will give pregnant moms 20 hours of paid time off to go to prenatal appointments, we announced a $27.5 million investment to expand maternal and pediatric care at Elmhurst Hospital. This hospital is a community cornerstone of Queens, and this investment is a sterling example of our commitment to mothers and families throughout the state.

More News to Know

WGRZ: Governor Hochul announces shootings with injuries are down 29% in the state

New York Daily News: From Landfill to Housing: Battery Park City and Building Affordable Places to Live for New Yorkers

Lifting Up Our Communities

Helping communities in the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Long Island, and throughout the state recover from summer storms. The tornadoes and flooding that hit New York this summer shocked our state and devastated our neighbors. I met with New Yorkers in Rome following the storms and vowed to help those impacted get back on their feet. So far, we’ve committed $11 million in assistance. New Yorkers are defined by our resilience, and we will stand together as we recover.

Check out some of the latest steps we’re taking to support your community:

On Long Island, I thanked law enforcement and shared our progress on driving down crime, and announced new investments to help protect Long Island’s natural beauty for generations to come.

In the North Country, I was in Watertown to celebrate the kickoff of construction on modernization projects as part of our $230-million investment in upstate airports and to take action to conserve nearly 1,000 acres of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

In Western New York, I celebrated the $425-million expansion of Wells Enterprises’ facility in Dunkirk, which will create 270 new jobs, and announced new state funding to support the repair of USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker.

In the Southern Tier, we announced the completion of a $96-million project in downtown Ithaca that includes affordable housing and supports the local economy with a new, state-of-the-art conference center.

In the Finger Lakes, we took action to combat harmful algal blooms, protect and enhance water quality, and support the Finger Lakes economy with a $42 million investment in the Eastern Finger Lakes Watershed.

In the Capital Region, I joined leaders in Albany to announce that Central Warehouse is officially coming down and that we’re investing $634 million to replace the Livingston Avenue Bridge, which is critical to rail service statewide.

In New York City, we took action to build new housing with a plan to convert the former Bayview Correctional Facility into housing and announced a $54-million investment to support the Second Avenue Subway project.

In Central New York, we announced further progress to support Central New York communities through our Green Chips Act, and actions to ease traffic in Syracuse with direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair.

In the Hudson Valley, we completed major construction on the U.S. Route 1 bridge over the Mamaroneck River and celebrated the opening of new affordable housing for veterans in Rockland County.

We also announced:

New York Moments

opening the doors of opportunity to 500 New Yorkers and helping communities across the state get the care they need. I called Cheriel

Share Your Story for 100 Years of State Parks. As we celebrate 100 years of New York State Parks, I took some time to share some of my favorite memories from our Parks, from piling up the car as kids to showing my own kids the magic of the great outdoors — soggy pancakes included. Learn more and share your parks story here.

Giving Legal Cannabis the Greenlight. Shutting down illegal nuisance shops doesn’t just make our communities better, it helps our legal cannabis industry thrive. We now have 152 legal dispensaries across the state that have generated more than $500 million in sales! Meet Alfredo Angueira of Conbud, one of our entrepreneurs in this budding industry:

Ask the Gov. Whenever I talk with my fellow governors, I always say I never have to wonder what New Yorkers are thinking — we make ourselves heard! Your questions make me a better governor, and that’s why every month we sit down to do “Ask the Gov.” Take a look and submit your questions for me at ny.gov/askthegov.

Summer is winding down, Janet, and while we never have a slow period in New York, I hope you’re able to take the final days of summer to spend time with your families and, yes, get offline and get outside. September will be here before you know it. Let’s get ready.

Ever upward,

Gov. Kathy Hochul

