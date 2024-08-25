WESTCHESTER BEACH PATROL TODAY’S BEACH CONDITIONS

Hits: 25

UPDATE: ONE WESTCHESTER BEACH REOPENS IN NEW ROCHELLE

(White Plains, NY) – After retesting, the following beach associated with the preemptive closure due to rainfall can reopen for swimmers:

· NEW ROCHELLE:

o Hudson Park West Beach

After retesting, the following beaches associated with the preemptive closure due to rainfall must remain closed to bathers:

MAMARONECK: Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club Harbor Island Beach



Residents and visitors are advised to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules.

The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.