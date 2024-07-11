NEW ROCHELLE HUDSON BEACH EAST BEACH CLOSED FOR UNSAFE BACTERIA LEVELS

Hits: 70

The County will be resampling NEW ROCHELLE HUDSON BEACH the county announced at 3 PM Today

Additionally, the two beaches previously closed earlier this week due to algae on Mohegan Lake remain closed. Affected Beaches:

· Mohegan Colony Association – Mohegan Lake

· Mohegan Beach Park District – Mohegan Lake

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.