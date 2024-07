HOT PHOTOGRAPH OF THE DAY

Hits: 39

HOT HUMID INTENSITY AT HIGH NOON YESTERDAY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA. 85 DEGREES AND 70% HUMIDITY MADE IT FEEL LIKE 90.

OUTDOOR WORKING CONDITIONS IMPOSSIBLE REQUIRING COVERING FROM THE SUN THAT MAKES YOU HOTTER. THE HEAVY SULTRY SUFFOCATING HEAT WAVE CONTINUED FOR ITS 7TH STRAIGHT DAY WITH LITTLE RAIN, DRYING OUT LAWNS WITH LITTLE RAIN IN SIGHT UNLESS MOISTURE FROM HURRICANE BERYL ARRIVES WHICH IS LOOKING SKETCHY DUE TO THE HUGH HOT HIGH OVER THE NORTHEAST THAT YOU’RE LOOKING AT.

THE SUN IS IMPOSSIBLY WARM. HUMIDITY AT 70%

IT IS EXHAUSTING, IRRITATING, RELATIONSHIP-CHALLENGING FLAREUPS BETWEEN HEAT-IRRITATED SPOUSES CAN BREAKOUT AT THE SLIGHTEST WORD, HEAT IS DANGEROUS TO CHILDREN AND ADULTS. SLEEPING IMPOSSIBLE. IT IS CLIMATE CHANGE.

THE OPPRESSIVE HEAT IS WARMING UP LAKES IN PUTNAM, DUTCHESS AND WESTCHESTER COUNTY CREATING ALGAE BLOOMS LOWERING THE OXYGEN LEVEL IN THE WATER RESULTING IN FISHKILLS AND CLOSURE OF THE LAKES.

BEACHES IN LONG ISLAND SOUND AND ON THE SOUTH SHORE OF LONG ISLAND ARE THREATENED BY SHARKS AND RIPTIDES.

THE SOUND IS ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE TO THE ANNUAL RED TIDES THAT SHOULD BE COMING IN ANY MOMENT THAT MAKE THE SOUND UNPLEASANT TO SWIM IN.