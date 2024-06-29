JUNE 29 2:30 A.M. –FLASH! HUDSON RIVER BEACHES CLOSED. ELEVATED BACTERIA LEVELS CROTON POINT PARK, PHILIPS MANOR BEACH OFF LIMITS

en Español **PUBLIC ADVISORY**

CLOSURE OF HUDSON RIVER BEACHES DUE TO ELEVATED BACTERIA LEVELS Closure of Hudson River beaches due to elevated bacteria levels continues. After a second round of testing that came back positive for enterococcus bacteria, the Westchester County Department of Health has closed Croton Point Park Beach and Philips Manor Beach through the weekend. The beach samples collected exceeded the maximum level of enterococcus bacteria as outlined by the sanitary code. Both beaches are temporarily closed. A third test will be performed on Monday, July 1. If these subsequent samples meet the required safety standards, the beaches will be reopened at that time. If the enterococcus bacteria level remains high, the beaches will remain closed and will undergo further testing. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Westchester County website for the latest updates on beach closures and reopening schedules. The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities. (EDITOR’S NOTE: ) Enterococcus faecalis is a species of bacteria that is naturally found in the intestines. While it tends to be harmless in that environment, it has the potential to cause a serious infection if it spreads to other areas of the body. Enterococci are a type of bacteria that live in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract. There are at least 18 different species of these bacteria. Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis) is one of the most common species. These bacteria also live in the mouth and vagina. They’re very resilient, so they can survive in hot, salty, or acidic environments. E. faecalis normally lives harmlessly in your intestines. However, if it spreads to other parts of your body, it can cause a more serious infection. The bacteria can get into your blood, urine, or a wound during surgery. From there, it can spread to different sites, causing more serious infections, including sepsis, endocarditis, and meningitis. E. faecalis bacteria don’t usually cause problems in healthy people. But people with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system are more likely to get sick. These infections often spread in hospitals. In recent years, there’s been an increase in drug-resistant E. faecalis strains. Today, many antibiotics don’t work against infections caused by these bacteria. (From Healthline) en Español **AVISO PÚBLICO**

CIERRE DE PLAYAS DEL RÍO HUDSON DEBIDO A NIVELES ELEVADOS DE BACTERIAS El cierre de las playas del río Hudson debido a niveles elevados de bacterias continúa. Después de una segunda ronda de pruebas que resultaron positivas para la bacteria enterococo, el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester ha cerrado las playas de Croton Point Park y Philips Manor durante el fin de semana. Las muestras de agua de las playas superaron el nivel máximo de bacterias enterococo según lo estipulado por el código sanitario. Ambas playas están cerradas temporalmente. Se realizará una tercera prueba el lunes 1 de Julio. Si estas muestras posteriores cumplen con los estándares de seguridad requeridos, las playas serán reabiertas en ese momento. Si el nivel de bacterias enterococo sigue siendo alto, las playas permanecerán cerradas y se someterán a más pruebas. Se recomienda a los residentes y visitantes que visiten el sitio web del Condado de Westchester para obtener las últimas actualizaciones sobre el cierre y reapertura de playas. El Condado sigue comprometido con el mantenimiento de altos estándares de salud y seguridad ambiental en todas sus instalaciones recreativas.