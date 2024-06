WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30–THE PRIMARY ELECTION REPORT FROM JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS. CH 45 FIOS COUNTYWIDE. WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM CH. 76 AND www.wocommunitymedia.org

Hits: 22

GEORGE LATIMER– ELECTED THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE FOR THE 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

MERIAM LEVITT-FLISSER REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR THE 16TH SEAT.

CITY TAKES UP RENEWING WESTCHESTER POWER AGREEMENT MONDAY EVENING. HIGHER CON ED RATES AHEAD.

NOAM BRAMSON HEAD OF WESTCHESTER POWER MAKES THE CHOICES CLEAR PROMISES LOWER NEGOTIATED RATE.

SUSAN CACASE IN VICTORY. WINS WESTCHESTER COUNTY DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY

FIREWORKS WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL. JULY 2. NO RAIN DATE 6 PM TO 10 PM. FOOD AMUSMENTS ENTERTAINMENT

PLUS KEN JENKINS INTRODUCES GEORGE LATIMER AFTER PRIMARY WIN

GEORGE LATIMER’S VICTORY SPEECH.

AND MORE

BEHIND THE ANCHOR DESK FOR 24 YEARS

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

THIS WEEK EVERY WEEK

ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK