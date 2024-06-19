ATTACKED SOCIAL SERVICES WORKER DIES.

Hits: 92

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER

ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF MARIA COTO

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Maria Coto. Maria was a dedicated employee of the Westchester County Department of Social Services, who was brutally attacked while selflessly performing her duties. It is enraging that someone whose life was devoted to helping others was viciously taken from her friends and family.

“While we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case, at this moment, we wish to only focus on remembering Maria for her warmth, courage and commitment to doing good and helping people. Today, we all mourn her loss and grieve alongside her friends and family.”