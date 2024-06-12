JUNE 13– WESTCHESTER COUNTY HOLDS HEARING TO EXTEND COUNTY LEGISLATORS TERMS FROM 2 YEARS TO 4 JUNE 17

en Español Dear Friends and Neighbors, We at the Board of Legislators are consistently working to find ways to be more efficient. Right now we are taking up a bipartisan proposal that would put the decision in the hands of you, the voters, to increase the number of years per term for a County Legislator from 2 years to 4 years without adjusting the previously set 12-year term limit. This proposal follows the standard set by more than half of the counties in New York that already have 4 year legislative terms. The public hearing where the community can voice their opinions on this proposal will be held in the Westchester County Legislative Chambers at the meeting scheduled for this coming Monday, June 17th, at 7:30pm. For more information on how to speak, submit comments or watch, click here. Changing the term length would be a tremendous step toward better addressing the needs of constituents and managing complex issues in the county and districts. Rather than perpetually campaigning, we will be able to prioritize crafting legislation, delivering resources, and shift our attention away from politics and back to the reason we were elected in the first place, to more adequately represent the needs of all Westchester residents. Moving from a two-year term to a four-year term would also reduce the cost associated with coordinating and administering elections for taxpayers. Reducing the frequency of elections would significantly lower those costs, and would allow for those funds to go toward important issues such as public safety, infrastructure investments, and administering crucial social services. If passed by the Board of Legislators and signed by the County Executive, the decision will be put up for a County-wide referendum for you to vote on during the November 5, 2024 general election. Sincerely,

Ben Boykin

Legislator, 5th District