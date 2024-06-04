NEW COVID CASES RISING AT 54 A DAY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EACH OF LAST THREE WEEKS.

Hits: 57

ON TRACK FOR 8TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF INCREASED COVID CASES IN COUNTY

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From NY Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. June 4, 2024 UPDATED 1:30 PM EDT:

May 25 through May 31 was the third consecutive week of sharply increased new cases of covd all 5 days of the work week Monday through Friday indicating people are catching covid faster after exposure on the weekends.

Through Friday of last week, the Westchester Covid Tracker reported 324 new cases of covid.

From April 28 to May 4, there were 250 cases of covid, up 36% from April 21 to 27. The next two weeks May 5 to 11, cases declined to 233 but rose to 241 May 12-18; to 340 May 19 to 25; and 324 from May 26 to May 31.

Westchester is on track for its 8th consecutive week of rising covid infections after having had decreasing cases per week for 13 of 14 weeks. If we have 33 new covid cases reported for last Saturday we will hit 357 cases more than last week,340.

The average number of new covid cases Monday through Fridays the third week of May averaged 54 CASES A DAY

The fourth week of May, the new covid postives Monday-Fridays averaged 56 cases a day.

In the last week of May last week averaged 58 cases a day Monday through Friday.

The total for May with two days to go 1,388 new cases of covid.

The takeaway here is people are spreading the disease faster than last year when the entire month of May totaled 814 infections which resulted in 826 infections in June that after July 4 resulted in 10,298 new cases in June.

The 1,388 covid infections in May indicate that the lack of a completely vaccinated population in Westchester is contributing to people catching a disease and spreading it much faster than last year.

The spread of the disease of one infected person spreading it to another person varies. 241 infections from May 12 to 18 spread the disease in the County divided into 340 infections May 19 to 25, indicates 1 infected person spread the disease to 4 other persons..

The 340 infections through May 31 have spread it to 324 so the spread rate is about 1 person infecting 1 person. However the spreading Monday through Friday increase for three consecutive weeks may mean infections in June could remain steady at over 300 a week or more.

If the infection rate continues at a 1 person spreading the disease to 4 others rate, June could see 1,360 to 5,900 infections in June.

Those not up to date on vaccinations are most at risk for continuing this disturbing trend of fast spreading the disease Monday through Friday at 54 new infections per day.