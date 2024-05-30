TONIGHT AT 8: “THE JANET LANGSAM STORY” PERSON TO PERSON ON FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE AND WP OPTIMUM CH 76.

Hits: 51

As the White Plains Outdoor Arts Show comes to town on Main Street and North Broadway Saturday and Sunday, you can hear from Janet Langsam the grower the presence of the arts in Westchester for 30 years in this personal interview on her life, tips for living and growing your talent, the value of the arts and what viewing arts especially this weekend can do for you.

The interview from her Arts Westchester Offices in White Plains, is available anytime on www.wpcommunitymedia.org just scroll down the “Video Wall” to “People to Be Heard” featuring her picture.

Or see the the conversation at 8 PM tonight throughout Westchester County on FIOS CH 45 and in White Plains on Optimum Ch. 76. The program will also be “on” at 7 on Saturday night.

Especially valuable for young people starting their careers, is Ms. Langsam’s walk about her early days, the value of hard work and being as she calls herself “smart cookie.”