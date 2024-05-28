MAY 28 — D.A. ROCAH ANNOUNCES NEW ROCHELLE GUN BUYBACK JUNE 1

Hits: 20

WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND NEW ROCHELLE POLICE TO KICK OFF NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH WITH JUNE 1 COMMUNITY GUN BUYBACK

Up to $250 pre-paid gift cards will be offered for surrendered firearms with no questions asked

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New Rochelle Police Department will host a community gun buyback event on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church located at 185 Lincoln Avenue in New Rochelle. Eligible participants will be offered up to $250 in pre-paid gift cards for surrendered firearms with no questions asked.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said: “As we begin National Gun Violence Awareness Month, we are proud to partner with the New Rochelle Police Department on our continuing efforts to reduce gun-involved incidents, including gun suicides. We hope the public takes advantage of this amnesty program—no I.D. is required, and no questions will be asked—to remove firearms from our communities and help prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands.”

New Rochelle Police Department Commissioner Robert Gazzola said: “The New Rochelle Police Department is partnering with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office in this gun buyback program to help enhance community safety. By offering a safe and anonymous means for individuals to surrender firearms, we reduce the risk of these weapons falling into the wrong hands. This program not only removes guns from circulation but also prevents accidents, suicides, and potential use in criminal activities.”

Shiloh Baptist Church Dr. Rev. H. Lee Jordan said: “Community input in gun violence prevention and intervention is key to helping keep our neighborhoods safe. We are proud to partner with the D.A.’s Office and the New Rochelle Police Department to provide a safe space to host this gun buyback event.”

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box. If transported by car, guns must be unloaded, and in the trunk, placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box.

Identification will not be required, and no questions will be asked.

Participants will be offered money in the form of pre-paid gift cards: $250 for assault rifles, $200 for handguns, $100 for shotguns or rifles, and $25 for non-working guns. Payment is subject to inspection and screening onsite by officials. There is no limit to the number of firearms that can be surrendered.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired members of law enforcement are not eligible to participate, and 3-D printed guns are not eligible for the buyback program.

For more information, visit bit.ly/jun1gbb

###