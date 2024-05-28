MAY 28 — COMMON COUNCIL HEARS PRESENTATION ON NEW WHITE PLAINS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TONIGHT 6:30 PM CITY HALL VOTES ON 2024-25 BUDGET

Hits: 19

FIRST READING

ORDINANCES:

1. Communication from the Budget Director in relation to the proposed Tax Budget of the

City of White Plains for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

2. Ordinance adopting the Tax Budget for the General Fund for the Fiscal Year

commencing on the first day of July 2024, and terminating at midnight on the

thirtieth day of June 2025.

3. Ordinance adopting the Operating Budget for the Library Fund for the Fiscal

Year commencing on the first day of July 2024, and terminating at midnight on

the thirtieth day of June 2025.

4. Ordinance adopting the Operating Budget for the Self Insurance Fund for the

Fiscal Year commencing on the first day of July 2024, and terminating at

midnight on the thirtieth day of June 2025.

5. Ordinance adopting the Operating Budget for the Water Fund for the Fiscal Year

commencing on the first day of July 2024, and terminating at midnight on the

thirtieth day of June 2025.

6. Ordinance adopting the Operating Budget for the Sewer Rent Fund for the Fiscal

Year commencing on the first day of July 2024, and terminating at midnight on

the thirtieth day of June 2025.

7. Ordinance adopting the Budget for the Debt Service Fund for the Fiscal Year

commencing on the first day of July 2024, and terminating at midnight on the

thirtieth day of June 2025.

8. Ordinance authorizing the Commissioner of Finance to allocate funding to the

White Plains Cable Access Commission, Inc., for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

9. Communication from the Personnel Officer in relation to amendments to the Municipal

Code Compensation and Leave Plan and the 2024-2025 Table of Organization.

10. Ordinance amending Sections of the White Plains Municipal Code by

reallocating certain position titles and amending the 2024-2025 Table of

Organization.

11. Ordinance amending various sections of the White Plains Municipal Code in

relation to elected, appointed, managerial confidential and hourly salaries.

12. Communication from the Commissioner of Finance in relation to the Fiscal Year 2024-

2025 Special Assessments for the White Plains Downtown Business Improvement

District, and ordering the issuance of a tax warrant.

13. Ordinance fixing the 2024-2025 Special Assessments for the White Plains

Downtown Business Improvement District, levying and confirming said Special

Assessments, and ordering the issuance of a warrant thereof.

14. Communication from the Commissioner of Public Works in relation to a proposed

amendment to the White Plains Municipal Code increasing various fees and penalties.

15. Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains amending various

provisions of the White Plains Municipal Code pertaining to fees and penalties

collected by the Department of Public Works.

DISCUSSION:

16. Capital Project entitled “Miscellaneous Street Reconstruction FY 24.”

17. Successor agreement with the White Plains Downtown District Management

Association, Inc.

PRESENTATION:

18. White Plains Comprehensive Plan