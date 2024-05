MARINE WARNING: Long Island Sound Water Temperature Can cause Hypothermia if you go overboard or swim in deep water

Hits: 33

GLEN ISLAND NEW ROCHELLE

THE WEATHER CHANNEL WARNS BOATERS AND SWIMMERS IN LONG ISLAND SOUND THAT THOUGH THE AIR TEMPERATURE IS 77, THE WATER TEMPERATURE IN THE SOUND AND SURROUNDING WATERS IS IN THE 50S.

THE WEATHER CHANNEL SAYS IF YOU OVERBOARD THE 50 DEGREE WATER TEMPERATURE (UNDER 60) THE AVERAGE SUBMERGED PERSON CAN LOSE DEXTERITY (ABILITY TO MOVE ARMS AND LEGS) WITHIN MINUTES.

ANYONE ON SMALL BOATS KAYAKS, CANOES, SHOULD WEAR A LIFE JACKET WEAR A WETSUIT OR DRY SUIT.

YOUR ABILITY TO SURVIVE COLD WATER IMMERSION DEPENDS ON YOUR ABILITY TO STAY AFLOAT AND STAY WARM UNTIL HELP ARRIVES.