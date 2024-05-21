SURF’S UP!

Hits: 3

WESTCHESTER COUNTY BEACHES TO OPEN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

POOLS TO OPEN FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Put on your bathing suits, grab your sunscreen and head to the beach Memorial Day Weekend as Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle will open on a pre-season basis, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 25, 26 and 27, weather permitting.

The beaches will be open weekends and holidays only through Sunday, June 23, then Glen Island Beach will open daily beginning Saturday, June 29 and Croton Point Beach will be open Wednesday through Sunday, also beginning Saturday, June 29, through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m.; proof of Westchester County residency is required at Glen Island. Entry and parking fees apply.

Beginning Friday, June 28, all four County-owned pools: Saxon Woods in White Plains, Sprain Ridge and Tibbetts in Yonkers and Willson’s Woods in Mt. Vernon, will open daily through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m.; entry fees apply and parking fees apply at Tibbetts Brook Park. Proof of residency is required at all pools.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “Westchester County Beaches are a beautiful local destination for residents to relax and enjoy the summer with family and friends. I’m excited to welcome everyone back to the beaches, and to the pools in June, to experience everything Westchester County Parks has to offer.”

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Kathy O’Connor said, “Summer is peak-season for the Westchester County Parks Department with pools and beaches open, and a variety of activities and programs available County-wide. I’m looking forward to sharing another season full of fun events with our park-goers.”

Westchester County residency is required at Glen Island Park and all pools. Proof of residency must be shown with either a Westchester County Park Pass or a New York State driver’s license showing a valid Westchester County address. Admission fees apply at all of the beach and pool facilities and parking fees apply at Tibbetts Brook Park, Croton Point and Glen Island. Park Passes also offer discounted admission and parking and are available at a variety of locations.

There’s even more fun-in-the-sun to be had at our pools and beaches this season as Family Fun Days and DJ Days return along with the Sand Art Contest at Glen Island. Full schedule is available here. Participation is free; admission and parking rules apply.