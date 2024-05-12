The Azalias Tough Loving Like Mom

Hits: 47
Mom: The Azalea
Like Mom they are always there always.
An azalea like mom is always with you.
No matter what the cold bitter days,
The happy joyous days the melancholy Dismays.
The Azalea like Mom conquers and lasts.
Endures personal disappointments.
Rejoices in smiles and hugs in your achievements
Mom The Azalea always comes back in Spring’s presence.
She blooms in cheer brightening life’s drear.
She withers in endless rains but as flowers fade
Her summer’s green cheer grooms recalls summer shade
As fall days shorten and leaves fall in colorful cascade.
As child turns to adult and drifts away from Mom The Azalea
Building life of the unknown, the unexpected, the joyous day
The crushing losses, the proud triumphs, the mistakes along way,
Mom The Azalea in winter green and loving Mother’s Day softens what be May
The Azalea resplendent in sun and rain this time of year
Reminds you of your mom, the clean-up-your-room Mom.
The fashion mom always enduring unfortunte fashion whims
The always-accepting-coping-solution mom ready with the elizir.
Sweeping through your life even through her life’s essence
No longer manifests, Mom, like The Azalea is omnipresent
There in bloom lifting life’s gloom, her wise advice echoing
Calming your mind anxiety, with you like God to rely in deciding.
From a mother’s first sight of you being born to your grief
When her presence departed but now is your companion still
A voice of past and present in future with you with steadfast belief
In you, your promise, ability, courage dispensing wisdom and will.
As I write this about my mother, from her cross “Johnny Bailey!”
Or my wife’s mother’s, “Oh dear God, Janet” when Janet misbehaved
Their wisdoms, homilies, and dedication to their children who are old
Is forever there to draw new courage, new wisdom untold.
Mothers are always remembered even when we are unable to go to
The Old Kittle House for a Mother’s Luncheon today in that old white table cloth dining room
Overlooking the immense green on a sunny day.
With Dad in white shirt and tie, children in suits and dresses
This stanza does not rhyme because The Mom The Azalea
Influences, helps, always she loves us.
Thanks Mom. You were my first teacher. My first love. I so admired you
Never knew how much until now.
You’re not gone. You are not a memory. You are a presence in my life always