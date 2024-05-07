PLAYLAND AMERICA’S PARK OPENS MAY 18 FOR 2024 SEASON

Hits: 13

Playland, the historic amusement park and waterfront destination, recently announced the opening date for the 2024 season.

WELCOME BACK OLD FRIEND! (WPCNR ARCHIVE PHOTO)

The park will re-open for families on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

This iconic location is home to stunning panoramic views of the Long Island Sound. This has been a family favorite destination since 1928. Here, you’ll find a range of offerings such as recreation, leisure, dining options, shopping, and entertainment. This includes entertaining and family-friendly shows at the park’s entry plaza, a serene lake with paddle boats, a spacious zero-depth entry pool, and access to the beach.

Additionally, families will find over 1.5 miles of public boardwalk, scenic walking paths, a fishing pier, various dining establishments, fun events, and activities all year-long. Some entertainment options include weekly fireworks, live music, interactive stories, a pirate show, and much more.

This year, Playland introduces new offerings and activations. This includes new rides such as Jack the Puppeteer, new games, new dining experiences with the debut of the fast casual Burger Barn, and so much more. Additionally, they can enjoy over 50 rides and attractions.

Playland is also introducing a Season Parking Pass for $45 at https://playland.com/tickets. For guests interested in an inclusive summer of endless memories, the “2024 All Access Season Pass” gives unlimited admission to the amusement park’s rides and attractions, pool, beach, lake paddle boats, parking, and 10% off select products – available only at $150 for a one-time cost.