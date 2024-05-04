WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS PRESENTS THE 8 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION IN THE SCHOOL BUDGET AND BOARD ELECTIONS MAY 21

WPCNR, courtesy of  the White Plains League of Women Voters presents the 8 candidates running for three seats on the Board Of Education in the School Board Budget and Elections May 21. They will be appearing at the Candidates Form at 7 PM  for the Forum, to be held May 9 in the  White Plains High School Library. The Forum will be zoomed and retelecast on FIOS Channel 46 and Optimum Channel 77. The information is published as received from the League and there may be some errors in fonts. Addresses and contact information excluded for privacy. 

Information Sheet for Board of Education Candidates 

 

Name:             Cayne Letizia 

Education:       BA, MSed, & PhD

Profession:       Educator. High School English Teacher HGHS Chappaqua, NY

Questions

  1. Do you currently have children in the White Plains Schools or have you had children in the schools in the past?

I have three children in the White Plains City School District that  all attended Mamaroneck Avenue School. Currently I have one child at White Plains High  School, one child at Highlands and one child at Eastview.

  1. There are many ways individuals can serve the community. Why have you chosen to run for the school board?

As the Vice President of the WPCSD School Board, I’ve witnessed  the significant strides we’ve made during my last three terms. I am eager to continue  this momentum into another term. From making bussing free for all students at WPHS  to air conditioning all classrooms to the consistent fiscal responsibility of delivering  reasonable budgets under the 2% Tax Cap. Furthermore, as a parent with three children  in the district, I bring a crucial perspective on how our decisions directly impact  students. Our White Plains community’s growth and stability are intricately tied to the  strength of our school system. A robust public education system that caters to the needs  of all students is fundamental to fostering a thriving community.

 

  1. What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member? In what school or district activities have you been involved?

 

With 26 years as a teacher in  diverse settings from the Bronx to Westchester, I have a deep understanding of  educational needs across a broad spectrum. My active involvement in various district  committees—including Human Resources, School Safety and Security, Health and  Wellness, and Curriculum & Instruction & Audit and Finance—equips me with a  comprehensive perspective on school governance. Additionally, I serve on the Board of  Directors for the Westchester Putnam School Board Association, which supports local  boards with training and resources. My recent appointment to the Westchester County  Youth Advisory Board further enhances my ability to contribute to youth-focused  initiatives and programs. As a member of the PTA at my children’s schools, I am directly  engaged with the grassroots of educational community involvement.

  1. What do you think is the most important role of a school board member?

I view my  most important role as being a steward of our community’s educational values and  resources, dedicated to both current and future students and families of White Plains  Schools. Effective governance requires balancing the differing needs and perspectives of  various groups, always with a primary focus on student success. This involves actively  engaging with the community to understand their concerns, collaborating with fellow  board members to establish strategic priorities, and ensuring that district leadership is  held accountable for achieving measurable outcomes. This holistic approach  underscores my commitment to fostering an educational environment that supports and  enhances the development of every student.

  1. What are 2-3 strengths of which the White Plains Public Schools can be proud? The White Plains Public Schools are distinguished by four key strengths.

First, our district  benefits from stable and consistent leadership, providing a steady foundation that  contrasts with the instability observed in neighboring areas. Second, the remarkable  diversity of our student body enhances our educational environment, bringing a rich  variety of perspectives and experiences that enrich learning for all. Third, our success is  bolstered by robust collaboration with local organizations such as The White Plains Youth  Bureau, The BID, The YWCA, Centro Hispano, and PTA branches, alongside families,  students, and the broader community. Finally, our commitment to innovation positions  us uniquely in Westchester through distinctive programming and proactive recruitment  strategies. These pillars—Stable Leadership, Student Diversity, Collaboration, and  Innovation—define our district’s strengths.

 

  1. What are the White Plains Schools’ greatest challenges?

 

The greatest challenges facing  White Plains Schools are captured in two critical areas: Achievement and Growth. The  city of White Plains, though part of a larger societal tapestry, is home to diverse students  from varied backgrounds—children of long-standing residents, newcomers from NYC,  and families in temporary housing. All converge daily in our schools, creating a unique  educational environment. Our responsibility is immense: to educate every student  effectively, ensuring they lay a strong foundation for future community contributions.  The challenge intensifies as we address disparities in access to resources like food and  language acquisition barriers. Despite these hurdles, our commitment remains to uphold  high educational standards while recognizing and nurturing the distinct talents of each  student. This approach is essential for their personal growth and academic achievement,  ensuring they measure up both locally and nationally.

  1. At the end of your term on the School Board, what would you hope to have been the accomplishment you are most proud of!

That I left the White Plains City School District  better than I found it for future BOE members, community members, family members  and most importantly our City’s children.

