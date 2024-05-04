WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS PRESENTS THE 8 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION IN THE SCHOOL BUDGET AND BOARD ELECTIONS MAY 21

Hits: 15

WPCNR, courtesy of the White Plains League of Women Voters presents the 8 candidates running for three seats on the Board Of Education in the School Board Budget and Elections May 21. They will be appearing at the Candidates Form at 7 PM for the Forum, to be held May 9 in the White Plains High School Library. The Forum will be zoomed and retelecast on FIOS Channel 46 and Optimum Channel 77. The information is published as received from the League and there may be some errors in fonts. Addresses and contact information excluded for privacy.

Information Sheet for Board of Education Candidates

Name: Cayne Letizia

Education: BA, MSed, & PhD

Profession: Educator. High School English Teacher HGHS Chappaqua, NY

Questions

Do you currently have children in the White Plains Schools or have you had children in the schools in the past?

I have three children in the White Plains City School District that all attended Mamaroneck Avenue School. Currently I have one child at White Plains High School, one child at Highlands and one child at Eastview.

There are many ways individuals can serve the community. Why have you chosen to run for the school board?

As the Vice President of the WPCSD School Board, I’ve witnessed the significant strides we’ve made during my last three terms. I am eager to continue this momentum into another term. From making bussing free for all students at WPHS to air conditioning all classrooms to the consistent fiscal responsibility of delivering reasonable budgets under the 2% Tax Cap. Furthermore, as a parent with three children in the district, I bring a crucial perspective on how our decisions directly impact students. Our White Plains community’s growth and stability are intricately tied to the strength of our school system. A robust public education system that caters to the needs of all students is fundamental to fostering a thriving community.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member? In what school or district activities have you been involved?

With 26 years as a teacher in diverse settings from the Bronx to Westchester, I have a deep understanding of educational needs across a broad spectrum. My active involvement in various district committees—including Human Resources, School Safety and Security, Health and Wellness, and Curriculum & Instruction & Audit and Finance—equips me with a comprehensive perspective on school governance. Additionally, I serve on the Board of Directors for the Westchester Putnam School Board Association, which supports local boards with training and resources. My recent appointment to the Westchester County Youth Advisory Board further enhances my ability to contribute to youth-focused initiatives and programs. As a member of the PTA at my children’s schools, I am directly engaged with the grassroots of educational community involvement.

What do you think is the most important role of a school board member?

I view my most important role as being a steward of our community’s educational values and resources, dedicated to both current and future students and families of White Plains Schools. Effective governance requires balancing the differing needs and perspectives of various groups, always with a primary focus on student success. This involves actively engaging with the community to understand their concerns, collaborating with fellow board members to establish strategic priorities, and ensuring that district leadership is held accountable for achieving measurable outcomes. This holistic approach underscores my commitment to fostering an educational environment that supports and enhances the development of every student.

What are 2-3 strengths of which the White Plains Public Schools can be proud? The White Plains Public Schools are distinguished by four key strengths.

First, our district benefits from stable and consistent leadership, providing a steady foundation that contrasts with the instability observed in neighboring areas. Second, the remarkable diversity of our student body enhances our educational environment, bringing a rich variety of perspectives and experiences that enrich learning for all. Third, our success is bolstered by robust collaboration with local organizations such as The White Plains Youth Bureau, The BID, The YWCA, Centro Hispano, and PTA branches, alongside families, students, and the broader community. Finally, our commitment to innovation positions us uniquely in Westchester through distinctive programming and proactive recruitment strategies. These pillars—Stable Leadership, Student Diversity, Collaboration, and Innovation—define our district’s strengths.

What are the White Plains Schools’ greatest challenges?

The greatest challenges facing White Plains Schools are captured in two critical areas: Achievement and Growth. The city of White Plains, though part of a larger societal tapestry, is home to diverse students from varied backgrounds—children of long-standing residents, newcomers from NYC, and families in temporary housing. All converge daily in our schools, creating a unique educational environment. Our responsibility is immense: to educate every student effectively, ensuring they lay a strong foundation for future community contributions. The challenge intensifies as we address disparities in access to resources like food and language acquisition barriers. Despite these hurdles, our commitment remains to uphold high educational standards while recognizing and nurturing the distinct talents of each student. This approach is essential for their personal growth and academic achievement, ensuring they measure up both locally and nationally.

At the end of your term on the School Board, what would you hope to have been the accomplishment you are most proud of!

That I left the White Plains City School District better than I found it for future BOE members, community members, family members and most importantly our City’s children.