WHITE PLAINS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS PRESENTS THE 8 CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR 3 SEATS ON THE BOARD OF EDUCATION IN THE SCHOOL BUDGET AND BOARD ELECTION MAY 21

Hits: 11

WPCNR, courtesy of the White Plains League of Women Voters presents the 8 candidates running for three seats on the Board Of Education in the School Board Budget and Elections May 21. They will be appearing at the Candidates Form at 7 PM for the Forum, held May 9 in the White Plains High School Library. The Forum will be zoomed and retelecast on FIOS Channel 46 and Optimum Channel 77. The information is published as received from the League and there may be some errors in fonts. Addresses and contact information excluded for privacy.

Information Sheet for Board of Education Candidates

Name: Rose Lovitch

Education: Pace Law School, JD , Fordham University, Political Science and Public Administration

Profession: Attorney/Owner, Rossi Law PLLC, White Plains, NY Staff Attorney, Pace Woman’s Justice Center, White Plains, NY

Questions

Do you currently have children in the White Plains Schools or have you had children in the schools in the past?

I have 3 children who are all alumni of White Plains School District, and I was a very involved and active parent during my children’s years in the district.

There are many ways individuals can serve the community. Why have you chosen to run for the school board?

I have proudly served on the White Plains School Board for 12 years, and I am eager to continue our work to support our students. I have always enjoyed working with children, and I feel that my role as a school board member serves students in a most critical part of their growth. We are concerned not only with their curricular education, with their extracurricular opportunities, college and career preparation, and very importantly their social and emotional learning. I especially enjoy visiting classrooms and watching our students as they learn and connect with others, and celebrating their accomplishments with them during special presentations and events.

What particular skills or experiences qualify you to serve as a school board member? In what school or district activities have you been involved?

After many years as a PTA volunteer and President at the elementary, high school and PTA Council levels, and as a Girl Scout leader, I ran for the Board and have proudly served for the past 12 years. While on the PTA, I worked with students and teachers as a class parent, running PTA events and chairing committees. As a Girl Scout leader for 14 years, I led and empowered young girls while learning and experiencing their community and the world around them, helping my troop to earn their Bronze and Silver Awards, and proudly supporting my daughter earn her Gold Award, which later became the underlying interest for her career in Public Health. As a Board member, I have worked collaboratively with my colleagues, served on the Special Ed, Curriculum and Policy committees, as well as the Dual Language Program review committee and Diversity Committee. I have learned the budget process and the need to thoughtfully consider not only our students’ needs, but the sustainability of our decisions in terms of our budget. As a White Plains small business owner, I am a sole practitioner. I represent my clients, taking into consideration each of their individual needs, just as our school district considers the needs of our students. I manage and budget the financial needs of my practice, as the school board strives for the needs of the district. I am an integral part of the community and recognize the effects of our school district budget plans. I continue to support our students as a member of the Woman’s Club of White Plains, where I have been attending and volunteering with the annual Scholarship Luncheon and Fashion show, where scholarship donations are raised for our high school seniors. I have had the opportunity to watch many cohorts of students, including my own children, learn and grow, both in our schools and after graduation. With all my years of service to the district, I bring much history and experience when discussing and deciding the needs of our students.

What do you think is the most important role of a school board member?

The two most critical roles of any school board are to select and support the school superintendent, and to review, understand and approve the budget.

I am proud to serve on a Board which chooses to take a more active role in our district, which includes visiting classrooms, attending school functions such as concerts, plays, awards ceremonies, reading and math nights, science fairs, and so many more. One of

our favorite events is graduation, where we each attend elementary, middle school and high school moving up/graduation ceremonies, very happily celebrating our students and their successes.

What are 2-3 strengths of which the White Plains Public Schools can be proud?

– Our schools are as diverse as our community. Our students each have their own culture,

backgrounds, interests, and strengths, and our schools are prepared to focus and support each

student.

– Our schools can be proud of our wide range of opportunities for our students. Our excellent financial team diligently prepares a budget which offers all levels of curriculum, from support for struggling students, inclusive enrichment for all students, to advanced and AP classes. Our commitment to excellence includes Dual Language, STEM, Computers and Engineering, Fine Arts, and we support our students who prefer to prepare for a trade by attending BOCES programs.

– Our students are involved in our community, through sports, community service, intern/externships, and learn to give back to the community which has offered so much opportunity to each of them.

What are the White Plains Schools’ greatest challenges?

Our greatest challenge is maintaining our commitment to always do better for our students, who are our priority and our future. We continue to recover from our most serious recent crisis, the 2020 pandemic. We united as a Board, administration and staff, strong and committed to return our children and staff safely to school, and we continue to provide continuity and stability as we afford the supports necessary for each person, as we still re-acclimate to our educational and social environment. We strive to hire the best teachers and to bring the best programs to our schools. We often make difficult or unpopular decisions, based upon research and data analysis, to best provide for a body of students very diverse needs. I believe that my experience as a longtime Board member provides the knowledge and information, strength and objectivity, and perseverance necessary to face these challenges. We always look to the future as we provide the resources necessary for our students to pursue their dreams and contribute to a diverse and dynamic world.

At the end of your term on the School Board, what would you hope to have been the accomplishment you are most proud of?

I will always be proud of my more than 25 years of service to our students and our school district. I am incredibly proud to serve with board members who always put children first, and whose decisions are always made in the best interests of our students. I will always be proud to have dedicated my time to support our children, to provide vast and diverse opportunities for learning, sharing and preparing for successful futures and realized dreams.