MAY 2 –FLASH 8 CANDIDATES FOR 3 SEATS ON BOARD OF EDUCATION QUALIFY FOR THE BALLOT

To help the community learn about the candidates, the League will host a Candidates Forum on May 9 from 7pm – 9 pm at the Library Media Center at White Plains HS. The program will be recorded and rebroadcast on Channel 46 (Verizon) and Channel 77 (Cablevision.) Candidates are being asked to complete information forms which will be available at the forum and through an email blast before the forum.

While no questions will be taken from the floor, those interested in submitting questions should:

Email them to lwvwpawc@gmail.com by 5pm on May 2nd.



While we will not share your name and contact information at the Forum, we ask that you include the following information to ensure that White Plains Residents have their questions heard: Your Name Your Address Your Question



Questions should be applicable to all candidates and center on White Plains School issues rather than personalities. The League will review questions and consolidate similar ones that will reflect a wide range of issues.

Please note this is not a budget information session but that you can access budget materials at: https://www.whiteplainspublicschools.org/district-offices/business-office/budget/2024-2025-budget

According to the New York State School Boards Association, “A school board member takes on one of the most important citizen responsibilities: overseeing the education of the community’s youth. In these challenging times for public education, school boards are seeking men and women who find excitement and satisfaction in confronting tough challenges and working collegially to rise above them and help students in their communities succeed…”

We hope you’ll attend the forum on May 9 and then vote on May 21.