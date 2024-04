VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATIONS CAN’T FEED ALL OF WESTCHESTER’S HUNGRY PEOPLE

Hits: 18

WPCNR NEWS AND COMMENT. By John F. Bailey April 21,2024:

THIS IS A BREADLINE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY I PHOTOGRAPHED IT IN FEBRUARY. THIS IS THE ONLY PHOTOGRAPH OF THIS KIND I HAVE EVER SEEN IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY USA.

A TRUCK FROM FEEDING WESTCHESTER WAS UNLOADING PALLETS OF FOODSTUFFS, ONE AFTER THE OTHER, AND PERSONS WERE COMING IN TO PICK UP BAGS OF NEEDED FOOD.

WITH HORROR I REALIZED THIS WAS A BREADLINE.

AT THIS TIME, 9:45 IN THE MORNING, fEBRUARY 22, I COUNTED 75 PEOPLE: MEN, WOMEN, CHILDREN IN THAT LINE.

THE TEMPERATURE WAS 35 HARD EDGE COLD DEGREES.

UP CLOSE AND VERY PERSONAL QUESTION TO CITIES, TOWNS AND COUNTY HOW OFTEN DO THE POOR AND HUNGRY HAVE TO DO THIS? THESE PEOPLE ARE THE REFUGEES OF WESTCHESTER, NO ONE, NO MEDIA, NO PUBLIC OFFICIAL TALKS ABOUT: CITIZENS NOT IMMIGRANTS BUT RESIDENTS OF THE COUNTY FOR THE MOST PART.

YOU DIDN’T WANT TO BE OUT THERE THAT MORNING IN FEBRUARY WHEN I TOOK THIS PICTURE, FOR A SHORT WALK LET ALONE 2 HOURS WITH A SMALL CHILD IN YOUR ARMS.

THE ONLY THING MISSING WAS TRASHCANS WITH FIRES LIT TO WARM HANDS OF THE FREEZING AND WAITING.

IF YOU ARE COMFORTABLE AND HAVE FOOD AND A HOME, YOU ARE NOT AFFLICTED BY THE COLD.

IF YOU HAVE A JOB YOU PROBABLY ARE NOT AFFLICTED BY THE COLD UNLESS YOUR OUTSIDE WAITING FOR TICKETS TO A PERFORMANCE OR GAME.

THIS BREADLINE, AND I IMAGINE THERE ARE OTHERS LIKE THEM AT FEEDING WESTCHESTER PICKUPS ALL OVER THE COUNTY ARE A DISGRACE TO THE COUNTY.

IT IS AN ACT OF HUMANITY THAT FEEDING WESTCHESTER AND THE OTHER FOOD PROVIDER ORGANIZATIONS ARE DOING THIS.

THEY ARE THE HEROES.

NOT THE POLITICIANS FROM THE GOVERNOR ON DOWN.

THE PEOPLE ON THIS LINE AND THOSE ON THIS WEEK’S LINES ARE A WESTCHESTER FAILURE. COUNTIES FAILURE ACROSS THE STATE AND THE GOVERNOR’S FAILURE.

THE COUNTY AND COUNTY BUSINESSES HAVE TO LOOK HARD AND DO BETTER AND FORGET ABOUT BEING POLITICALLY CORRECT.

YOU CANNOT WASH YOUR HANDS.

I HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS BREADLINE CULTURE BEFORE IN MY ADULT LIVING IN THIS COUNTY.

THE NON-PROFITS OF WESTCHESTER, MOST NOTABLY, FEEDING WESTCHESTER ARE DOING THEIR BEST, BUT IT SHOULDN’T BE THEM DOING ALL THE WORK AND RAISING MOST OF THE MONEY RAISING WHEN BUSINESS IS IGNORING MR. MRS. AND MS. WESTCHESTER DOWN ON THEIR LUCK.

BUSINESSES I AM SURE WOULD BE GLAD TO HELP IF THEY KNEW. BUT THIS IS NOT A PLEASANT STORY. IT IS ABOUT FAILURE, INDIFFERENCE, BLAMING.

BREADLINES IN WESTCHESTER ARE AN UNCOVERED STORY. MEDIA DO NOT COVER. IT IS SUCH AN UNPLEASANT REALITY. IT HURTS RATINGS IF YOU MAKE YOUR AUDIENCE TOO SAD.

THE GOVERNMENTS: STATE, COUNTIES AND TOWNS CITIES SHOULD CARE AND PAY AND PROVIDE INDOOR FACILITIES TO WAIT IN LINE FOR THEIR FOOD.

THIS SCENE I TOOK SHOULD NOT BE THEY SHOULD BE INDOORS WAITING.

THOSE 100 PEOPLE OR WHO KNOWS HOW MANY IN THAT PHOTO I TOOK.. GET FROSTBITE IN THIS WEATHER.

HUNGER, BREADLINES IN THE OPEN, LACK OF CHILDCARE, IT IS ALL BEING COMPOUNDED IN EXPONENTIAL MISERY IN PERSONS WHO ARE LAID OFF, SICK, AND HUNGRY ALL THE TIME, AND NO MATTER THEY ARE NOT EATING RIGHT.

THEY ARE TIRED ALL THE TIME. DISCIPLINE SLOWLY DISAPPEARS DAILY. HUNGER DOES NOT GO AWAY. AND DESPAIR INTENSIFIES, JUST DETERIORATING THEIR LIVES AND THE CHILDREN CANNOT LEARN WHEN HUNGRY.

IF THIS IS PREVALENT ALL OVER THE COUNTY, THE COUNTY MUST PAY MORE ATTENTION TO IT. NO TALK. ACTION THESE PEOPLE CAN’T PAY FOR THE HIGH COST OF FOOD.

NEITHER CAN ORGANIZATIONS LIKE FEEDING WESTCHESTER.

THEY NEED $200,000 JUST TO COVER THE COST OF FOOD NOW OVER THE NEXT 9 MONTHS AND ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC, BUSINESS, AND THOSE WHO CARE TO MAKE UP THE DIFFERENCE WITH THE GENEROSITY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. THE MOST CHARITABLE PEOPLE ON EARTH.

IF YOU WANT TO HELP HELP FEEDING WESTCHESTER AND THE FOOD PROVIDING CHARITY OF YOUR CHOICE.

THE RICHEST STATE GOVERNMENT AND COUNTY CAN’T FEED THEM?

BUT IT IS HARDWORKING PEOPLE TOO WHO ARE HUNGRY GO LOOK AT A WESTCHESTER BREADLINE AND YOU WILL SEE FOR YOURSELF.

THERE BUT FOR THE GRACE OF YOUR EMPLOYER GO YOU.

THE PEOPLE ON THAT BREADLINE ARE NOT MAKING MONEY ENOUGH TO GO TO THE SUPERMARKET.

MEANTIME, THE ROOT CAUSE OF HUNGER IS NOT HAVING JOBS. AS FEEDING WESTCHESTER POINTS OUT.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FAILING TO SAY THAT WORK WITHOUT VISA AWAITING ADJUDICATION WAS OK IS PLAYING BOTH ENDS AGAINST THE MIDDLE. THIS ADMINISTRATION WILL BE IN THE VESTIBULE OF DANTE’S INFERNO THE PLACE WHERE THOSE WHO CANNOT TAKE A STAND FOLLOW A WHITE FLAG FOR ETERNITY.

I ALSO THINK THAT FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS HAVE TO ESTABLISH DISTRIBUTION POINTS INSIDE.

WESTCHESTER WINTER HAS BEEN A CRUEL COLD IN THE 20S AND MID-30S DURING THE DAY.

IN SUMMER THE MISERY WILL CONTINUE: THE POOR, THE HUNGRY, THE SWEATING MASSES WILL BE FACED WITH SWELTERING, DEHYDRATING HEAT. MORE HEALTH PROBLEMS

DISTRIBUTION POINTS SHOULD BE LOCATED AT PLACES TO SHELTER THE 100 OR SO COMING FOR THE FEEDING WESTCHESTER AND OTHER PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS DISTRIBUTIONS: THE COUNTY CENTER, URGENT CARE CENTERS (WHICH CAN CHECK THE WAITERS IN LINE FOR SYMPTOMS AND OVERALL HEALTH), GYMNASIUMS IN SCHOOLS, WAREHOUSES.

BREADLINES–INDOOR FACILITIES. WE CAN’T DO THAT?. WHY NOT?

THE SILENCE OF STATE AND COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS IS DEAFENING ON THE HIDDEN HUNGRY IN WESTCHESTER.

THE LAST OFFICIAL WHO CARED WAS ANDREW CUOMO.

I LOOK AT THAT BREADLINE AND I AM REMINDED HOW CLOSE YOU AND I CAN BE TO BEING JUST LIKE THOSE POOR SOULS.

IF WE HAVE AN ACCIDENT, GET FIRED, GET SICK, OR COMPANIES KEEP MAKING MONEY AT OUR EXPENSE AND MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO FOR YOU TO AFFORD THE PRODUCTS WE NEED TO SURVIVE BECAUSE THE COMPANIES WANT TO MAKE MONEY. THAT’S THE REAL CAUSE OF THE INFLATION THE FED IS FEEDING INFLATION AND KILLING THE ECONOMY BY NOT LOWERING INTEREST RATES.

THERE ARE SEVERAL WOMEN WHO COME TO MY NEIGHBORHOOD ON RECYCLING DAYS TO COLLECT DISCARDED DEPOSIT RETURN CANS, THAT IS HOW POOR THEY ARE

BREADLINES..

IN 2024.

THIS IS AMERICA IN THE 1930S, NOT THE 2020S.

THOSE WHO WOULD BE LEADERS IN ALBANY IN BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESSES, ALL RESTAURANTS MAKING UNCONSUMED FOOD AVAILABLE NEXT DAY MAYBE– SHOULD BE FOCUSING ON THIS HUNGER HOLUCAUST. SOME ARE. ALL SHOULD

THERE’S SOMETHING BROKEN AND CRUEL HERE IN THIS COUNTY AND IN NEW YORK CITY, LONG ISLAND.

TOO MANY HUNGRY WITH NO WAY TO FEED THEIR CHILDREN UNLESS WE THE CITIZENS BUY IT AND SUPPLIERS CONTRIBUTE.

IN ALBANY IN THE HOCHUL BUDGET THERE IS NO MENTION OF HUNGER IN HER PRESS RELEASE WHEN SHE TALKS ABOUT HELPING FARMERS. NONE. THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN. NOT JUST A MENTION BUT ACTION.

ACTION, ANYONE?

ONE LOOK AT THAT BREADLINE IS INCENTIVE ENOUGH.