PLANNING BOARD WITH LOTS OF CONCERNS TO DRAFT LETTER TO COMMON COUNCIL TO CONSIDER SPECIFIC AMBIGUITIES

CONCERNS RAISED OVER AMBIGUITY, INTERPRETATION, ZONING CHANGES, NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION.

WPCNR PLANNING BOARD BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey. March 26, 2024:

The White Plains Planning Board spoke out Tuesday evening on the status of numerous unclear statements (in their opinion) in the OneWhitePlains Draft Comprehensive Plan before it is submitted to the Common Council for review.

Their issues ranged from the administration ability to change zoning even if the new OneWhitePlains Comprehensive Plan (if adopted) conflicted with requested zoning changes

Whether affordable housing requirements should or should not be increased.

The need for an independent architectural review of new project design of large projects such as The Galleria project.

Plan lack of clarity on how the plights of the city minority quality of life could be improved.

The need for feasibility studies detail to make decisions on city-suggested initiatives.

Require city departments to handle environmental review of developer plans.

Most were issues raised arose from what several characterized as the vagueness of the plan.

Commissioner of Planning Christopher Gomez repeatedly answered and explained matters of concern, and admitted some matters written in the plan could have been clearer.

At the close of the meeting, John Ioris, Chair of the Board, said he wanted all the concerns of the members to be conveyed to the Common Council.

He said their comments would be drafted into a letter that would be considered at the next meeting of the Planning Board, April 16.

The discussion of the OneWhitePlains Draft plan began approximately 730 PM and ended at 9 PM.

The meeting can be seen in its entirety on the City of White Plains website under “Common Council Meetings and agendas, and clicking on View Common Council meetings and clicking on Planning Board.