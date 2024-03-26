MOVIES COMING BACK TO CITY CENTER IN NEXT 3 MONTHS

Hits: 12

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE EXAMINER By John F.Bailey. March 26, 2024:

In the city council work session Monday night KITE management announced in response to Councilperson Jen Puja’s question that Kite is in the final stages of signing a contract WITH a major theater chain that would see movies rolling again in the City Center in the 2nd quarter.

All equipment, technical and projection equipment had been retained by Kite when National Amusements vacated. Puja remarked last night was the first the Council had heard movies were coming back.

The theaters were closed when National Amusements declined to renew their lease

Since then Kite has been working to bring back the movies as a draw to City Center.

The surprise announcement came about when Ms. Puja stated her concerns about the vacating of the Center by several tenants, and of course, the theaters.

Here is the interchange between Ms. Puja and Kite spokespeople.