THE MAYOR’S OFFICE REPORTS AS OF MOMENTS AGO, THE WATER MAIN BREAK AT FISCHER AVENUE AND BANK STREET HAS BEEN REPAIRED AND WATER HAS BEEN RESTORED.

THE MAYOR’S OFFICE ADVISES RESIDENTS AFFECTED BY THE BREAK TO RUN COLD WATER UNTIL THE COLORATION DISAPPEARS, BEFORE USING THE WATER.