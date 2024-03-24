SHIMSKY ON THE EDGEMONT INCORPORATION, PCB’S IN THE HUDSON, FRACKING PROHIBITION

District 92 | News You Can Use Fighting PCB Pollution in the Hudson River This week, I joined my colleagues in the Legislature and the Friends of a Clean Hudson coalition in calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to enforce full remediation of PCBs in the Hudson River. From 1947 to 1977, General Electric dumped more than a million pounds this “forever” chemical into the Upper Hudson River, and dangerous levels have been found all the way down to New York Harbor — accumulating in the river’s sediment, fish, and plant life. The EPA must recommit to eradicating PCBs in the Hudson, for the public health and safety of all our communities. Read my full statement here: Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky Calls on the EPA

to Enforce PCB Cleanup in the Hudson River Legislation to Prohibit Use of Carbon Dioxide

to Drill and Extract Natural Gas and Oil Both houses of the Legislature recently passed legislation that would prohibit the use of carbon dioxide to extract natural gas and oil resources, a process often referred to as “fracking” (A.8866/S.08357). In 2021, after an extensive investigation that studied the environmental impacts of fracking, New York banned high-volume hydraulic fracking, which uses a mixture of water and harmful chemicals. This bill expands the existing prohibition to include the use of carbon dioxide. Edgemont-Greenburgh Update On Wednesday night, the Center for Governmental Research (CGR) presented their draft assessment of the potential impacts of Edgemont incorporation. CGR’s study has provided much useful information to consider, but also raised more questions than it answered. Undertaken quickly and limited in scope, the study projects just one year post-incorporation, relies upon a number of questionable assumptions, and omits potentially significant contingency costs. I raised concerns at the meeting over the lack of projections for major capital projects in Edgemont — such as water infrastructure, climate resilience, and new municipal facilities — as well as for the loss of revenue in the Town of Greenburgh’s commercial tax base. The complete report is due April 1, and will be available to the public on their Edgemont Impact Study website. In the meantime, the video recording of their presentation can be viewed here. To date, no petitions have been submitted in what would be a third attempt by incorporation advocates to qualify for a referendum vote on Edgemont. Last year, I co-sponsored two bills to modernize and strengthen the process for village incorporation in New York State (A.7754 and A.7761). Among other provisions, they created the requirement for current fiscal and operational impact studies of pending incorporation — similar to the study CGR is currently preparing for Edgemont and Greenburgh — and established a new State commission to determine the viability of incorporation. When chapter amendments were proposed exempting Edgemont and Greenburgh through 2040 (A.8572 and A.8573), I opposed them, and I voted against them when they came back to the Assembly in January. We should all want the safeguards that our new village incorporations laws provide, both to make sure that existing towns are protected and to provide voters with current information on which to base their decisions. Read my press release here: Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky Responds to CGR Study

of Potential Edgemont Incorporation Impacts A New Appointment I am pleased to share that Speak Heastie has appointed me to the 2024-25 Joint Budget Subcommittee on General Government and Local Assistance. It was an honor to be selected, and I look forward to contributing to these joint sessions. You can find updates on the budget process here on the Assembly website. Westchester County

Community Needs Assessment The Westchester County Department of Planning is crafting its Consolidated Plan, a five-year plan to assess affordable housing needs and development goals in the 31 municipalities that make up the Urban County Consortium. The Plan defines strategies to address housing, community development needs, and current market conditions for all of the municipalities in the Urban County Consortium. Once completed, the plan helps to inform the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on how federal funding should be allocated through the CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs over the next five years. To ensure the success of the next Consolidated Plan, the Westchester County Planning Department is seeking community input from residents, business owners, nonprofits, and public housing authorities through online surveys. The communities that make up the Westchester Urban County Consortium are: Ardsley, Bedford, Briarcliff Manor, Bronxville, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Hasting-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Lewisboro, Mamaroneck Town, Mamaroneck Village, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Salem, Ossining Town, Ossining Village, Peekskill, Pelham Village, Pleasantville, Port Chester, Rye Brook, Rye Town, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Tuckahoe, and Yorktown. Complete a survey as a community resident Complete a survey as a stakeholder

(nonprofit organization, business owner or public housing authority) Presidential Primary Election Early voting in the 2024 Presidential Primary begins today, March 23, and will run through Saturday, March 30. Westchester County residents can cast their ballots at any of 24 early voting centers. For a schedule, list of locations, and other information, visit Early Voting 2024 at the Westchester County Board of Elections. Presidential Primary Day is Tuesday, April 2. The polls will be open from 6 AM to 9 PM. Voters can confirm their polling place here. Please note that, in New York State, only registered Democratic and Republican voters are eligible to vote in their respective party’s presidential primary. For registration, mail-in ballots, and all other voting information, visit the Westchester County Board of Elections.