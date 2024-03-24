RIDGEWAY FLOODS AGAIN IN 10 HOURS OF RAIN. 2 INCHES OF RAIN CREATES. LAKE ON FIRST 100 YARDS OF FAIRWAY OFF LITTLE JOHN INUNDATES DESERTED TENNIS COURTS WITH FOOT OF WATER.

Hits: 30

FROZEN PATCHES OF FLOODED WATER (FOREGROUND) ON GREEN OF FORMER FAIRWAY ( LEFTOVER FROM LAKE OF RAINWATER ON FORMER FIRST FAIRWAY THIS MORNING 7 A.M. THE “LAKE” LAST NIGHT SPRAWLED ACROSS THE ENTIRE WIDTH OF THE FAIRWAY LAST NIGHT AT TWILIGHT.

FORMER TENNIS COURTS ON UPWARDS SLOPE TO THE RIGHT IN PHOTO BELOW(NOT SHOWN) THIS MORNING IN PICTURE BELOW WERE INUNDATED BY A FOOT OF WATER SATURDAY EVENING. THE FLOOD WATERS FROM 2 INCHES OF RAIN WERE UP TO THE EDGE OF RIDGEWAY AVENUE. ADJACENT TO TENNIS COURTS

TENNIS COURT AREA BELOW THIS MORNING

IN THE TWILIGHT LAST NIGHT THE TENNIS COURTS ABOVE WERE FLOODED WITH RISE OF THE 10 HOUR LAKE RISE, UP AND OVER THE LEVEL OF THE FORMER COURTS AND FILLED BASELINE TO BASELINE WITH APPROXIMATELY A FOOT OF WATER, INDICATED BY THE LEAVES CAUGHT IN THE CHAINLINK FENCING.

(EDITOR’S NOTE:) Observation last night was stunning to me.

Considering at the very least this latest weather event which lasted only 10 hours would behoove the developer to study thoroughly the conditions under the property on the high and lowest slopes of the former golf course. How can 12 hours of rain cause such a flood? And what would it do to the foundations of 106 houses planned?

it is sobering to think that if a Category One hurricane or tropical storm should swoop through and dump 10 inches or more of rain on any new 100 home development what that would do to those homes without flooding mitigation efforts undertaken before any homes are built– John Bailey