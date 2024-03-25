PLANNING BOARD MEETS TUESDAY 7 PM–AGENDA

Hits: 14
WHITE PLAINS PLANNING BOARD
AGENDA FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF
MARCH 26, 2024 – 7:00PM
(Adjourned meeting that was scheduled for March 19, 2024)
NEXT REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD – April 20, 2024
ADOPTION OF FEBRUARY 20, 2024 and FEBRUARY 27, 2024 MEETING MINUTES
SCHEDULE PUBLIC HEARINGS
(207-24) 3 Kenneth Road – Site Plan Amendment, Legalization of a Deck –
Environmentally Sensitive Site.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
(200-24) 20 Paddock Road; R1-20 Zoning District – Site Plan Amendment for an Inground Swimming Pool. Environmentally Sensitive Site – Steep Slopes.
OTHER
(203-24) 60 South Kensico Avenue – One Year Extension of a Site Plan Approval
for a 12-Unit Building.
(204-24) 63 Lake Street (formerly 65 Lake Street) – One-year extension of the site
plan approval for the proposed 56-unit multi-family residential project.
Sixth Extension – Common Council referral.
(205-24) 146 Westmoreland Avenue – One-year extension of the site plan and
special permit approval to allow the construction of a mixed-use building
with 62 apartments, and ground floor retail space. Seventh Extension.
Common Council referral.
(206-24) Galleria Site – Petition to (1) amend the Zoning Ordinance to establish a
new zoning district entitled “Transit Development-2 (TD-2) District”; and
(2) amend the zoning map of the City of White Plains to reclassify section
125.75, block 4, lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 from the B-6 Enclosed Mall District to the
newly established TD-2 District. A DEIS is required. The DEIS Draft Scoping
Outline is referred to the Planning Board for comment.
(201-23) One White Plains Comprehensive Plan – Review of Draft Document
(208-24) 199-201 East Post Road – Amendment to the approval resolution to allow the
option of payment of a fee in lieu of upgrading sanitary sewer infrastructure.
ADJOURNED
(104-22) Farrell Estates at Ridgeway Subdivision – 336-400 Ridgeway, _ Gedney
Esplanade, 213-223 Bryant Avenue; R1-30 Residential Single-Family Zoning
District – 106 Lot Subdivision. Environmentally Sensitive Site.
(234-23) 154 Purdy Avenue; R1-12.5 Zoning District – Site Plan Amendment for a
house Addition. Environmentally Sensitive Site.
(202-24) 15 Commerce Street; R1-5 Zoning District – Site Plan Application for a
Single-Family House. Environmentally Sensitive Site.