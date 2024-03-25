PLANNING BOARD MEETS TUESDAY 7 PM–AGENDA

Hits: 14

WHITE PLAINS PLANNING BOARD

AGENDA FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF

MARCH 26, 2024 – 7:00PM

(Adjourned meeting that was scheduled for March 19, 2024)

NEXT REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD – April 20, 2024

ADOPTION OF FEBRUARY 20, 2024 and FEBRUARY 27, 2024 MEETING MINUTES

SCHEDULE PUBLIC HEARINGS

(207-24) 3 Kenneth Road – Site Plan Amendment, Legalization of a Deck –

Environmentally Sensitive Site.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

(200-24) 20 Paddock Road; R1-20 Zoning District – Site Plan Amendment for an Inground Swimming Pool. Environmentally Sensitive Site – Steep Slopes.

OTHER

(203-24) 60 South Kensico Avenue – One Year Extension of a Site Plan Approval

for a 12-Unit Building.

(204-24) 63 Lake Street (formerly 65 Lake Street) – One-year extension of the site

plan approval for the proposed 56-unit multi-family residential project.

Sixth Extension – Common Council referral.

(205-24) 146 Westmoreland Avenue – One-year extension of the site plan and

special permit approval to allow the construction of a mixed-use building

with 62 apartments, and ground floor retail space. Seventh Extension.

Common Council referral.

(206-24) Galleria Site – Petition to (1) amend the Zoning Ordinance to establish a

new zoning district entitled “Transit Development-2 (TD-2) District”; and

(2) amend the zoning map of the City of White Plains to reclassify section

125.75, block 4, lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 from the B-6 Enclosed Mall District to the

newly established TD-2 District. A DEIS is required. The DEIS Draft Scoping

Outline is referred to the Planning Board for comment.

(201-23) One White Plains Comprehensive Plan – Review of Draft Document

(208-24) 199-201 East Post Road – Amendment to the approval resolution to allow the

option of payment of a fee in lieu of upgrading sanitary sewer infrastructure.

ADJOURNED

(104-22) Farrell Estates at Ridgeway Subdivision – 336-400 Ridgeway, _ Gedney

Esplanade, 213-223 Bryant Avenue; R1-30 Residential Single-Family Zoning

District – 106 Lot Subdivision. Environmentally Sensitive Site.

(234-23) 154 Purdy Avenue; R1-12.5 Zoning District – Site Plan Amendment for a

house Addition. Environmentally Sensitive Site.

(202-24) 15 Commerce Street; R1-5 Zoning District – Site Plan Application for a

Single-Family House. Environmentally Sensitive Site.