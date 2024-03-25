PLANNING BOARD MEETS TUESDAY 7 PM–AGENDA

WHITE PLAINS PLANNING BOARD

AGENDA FOR THE SPECIAL MEETING OF
MARCH 26, 2024 – 7:00PM

(Adjourned meeting that was scheduled for March 19, 2024)

NEXT REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD April 20, 2024

ADOPTION OF FEBRUARY 20, 2024 and FEBRUARY 27, 2024 MEETING MINUTES

SCHEDULE PUBLIC HEARINGS

(207-24) 3 Kenneth Road – Site Plan Amendment, Legalization of a Deck –
Environmentally Sensitive Site.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

(200-24) 20 Paddock Road; R1-20 Zoning District – Site Plan Amendment for an Inground Swimming Pool. Environmentally Sensitive Site – Steep Slopes.

OTHER
(203-24) 60 South Kensico Avenue – One Year Extension of a Site Plan Approval
for a 12-Unit Building.

(204-24) 63 Lake Street (formerly 65 Lake Street) – One-year extension of the site
plan approval for the proposed 56-unit multi-family residential project.
Sixth Extension – Common Council referral.

(205-24) 146 Westmoreland Avenue – One-year extension of the site plan and
special permit approval to allow the construction of a mixed-use building
with 62 apartments, and ground floor retail space. Seventh Extension.
Common Council referral.

(206-24) Galleria Site – Petition to (1) amend the Zoning Ordinance to establish a
new zoning district entitled “Transit Development-2 (TD-2) District”; and
(2) amend the zoning map of the City of White Plains to reclassify section
125.75, block 4, lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 from the B-6 Enclosed Mall District to the
newly established TD-2 District. A DEIS is required. The DEIS Draft Scoping
Outline is referred to the Planning Board for comment.

(201-23) One White Plains Comprehensive Plan – Review of Draft Document

(208-24) 199-201 East Post Road – Amendment to the approval resolution to allow the
option of payment of a fee in lieu of upgrading sanitary sewer infrastructure.

ADJOURNED

(104-22) Farrell Estates at Ridgeway Subdivision – 336-400 Ridgeway, _ Gedney
Esplanade, 213-223 Bryant Avenue; R1-30 Residential Single-Family Zoning
District – 106 Lot Subdivision. Environmentally Sensitive Site.

(234-23) 154 Purdy Avenue; R1-12.5 Zoning District – Site Plan Amendment for a
house Addition. Environmentally Sensitive Site.

(202-24) 15 Commerce Street; R1-5 Zoning District – Site Plan Application for a
Single-Family House. Environmentally Sensitive Site.

