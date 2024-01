To view this email as a web page, go here. Featuring the latest news, upcoming events, and stories from this month! Compassionate Communities 2023 CFTH proudly honors Afrikana and its founder, Adama Bah with our 8th annual Compassionate Communities Award. Afrikana serves as a social safety net, connecting new arrivals with a cultural hub, resources, mental health services, food, legal ID support & more. READ MORE The latest from our Grand Central Food Program! Through snowfall, chilly nights, icy winds or freezing temperatures, 365 days a year, you will always find the Coalition for the Homeless vans out on the streets of our city. READ MORE Buy a coat for our unhoused neighbors! We are once again purchasing hundreds of winter items, including coats, gloves, and scarves to help men, women and children survive the winter. HELP OUT A tent camp grows outside NYC’s largest migrant shelter It’s the dead of winter in New York City and shelter evictions for asylum seekers and other new arrivals are well and truly underway. READ MORE Save the date: Women in Business Luncheon 2024 Each year, more than 400 of NYC’s most accomplished leaders gather to attend the Women Mean Business Luncheon, supporting the Coalition’s First Step Job Training Program. BUY TICKETS