OUTBREAK OUTLOOK THE NORTHEAST FROM “FORCE OF INFECTION” DR. CAITLIN RIVERS

Respiratory Diseases
ILI
With flu season behind us, very few people are visiting the doctor, the emergency room, or being hospitalized for influenza or influenza-like illness.
There were very low rates of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness in the Northeast, with Vermont winning the prize for lowest reported rate at 0.6% of all outpatient visits for ILI.
New Jersey has the highest outpatient ILI rate in the region, which at 3.1% is just above that 2.9% cut-off we use nationally to mark the beginning and end of flu season. They saw a notable decrease this week, however, and I expect it to continue to move in that direction in the coming weeks.
Emergency department visits for flu are minimal in the Northeast, with most states reporting that less than half of a percent of ED visits were for flu this past week. At the same time, hospitalizations rates for influenza are also very low across the Northeast, with most states reporting 1 or fewer influenza-related hospitalizations per 100,000 population.
COVID-19
The Covid-19 burden is minimal right now – enjoy the lull. Wastewater concentrations remain very low, around where they were last June. Emergency department visits for Covid-19 are extremely low in the Northeast, accounting for a tiny fraction (less than one third of one percent) of all ED visits. Hospitalizations are similarly low, with all states reporting fewer than 2 new admissions per 100,000 population.
Stomach Bugs
Norovirus is really hanging on. Test positivity is a little over 12%, about where it has been for the past several weeks. As such, I will repeat the same advice I’ve given for the past several weeks: keep washing those hands.
Food recalls
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
