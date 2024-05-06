OUTBREAK OUTLOOK THE NORTHEAST FROM “FORCE OF INFECTION” DR. CAITLIN RIVERS

Welcome to the Northeastern edition of Outbreak Outlook! It is only available to paid subscribers. If you wish to become a paid subscriber and access region-specific information, please click the Subscribe now button below. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin

Respiratory Diseases

ILI

With flu season behind us, very few people are visiting the doctor, the emergency room, or being hospitalized for influenza or influenza-like illness.

There were very low rates of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness in the Northeast, with Vermont winning the prize for lowest reported rate at 0.6% of all outpatient visits for ILI.

New Jersey has the highest outpatient ILI rate in the region, which at 3.1% is just above that 2.9% cut-off we use nationally to mark the beginning and end of flu season. They saw a notable decrease this week, however, and I expect it to continue to move in that direction in the coming weeks.

Northeast Region: Change in ILI Activity Percent of doctors visits for ILI symptoms

Emergency department visits for flu are minimal in the Northeast, with most states reporting that less than half of a percent of ED visits were for flu this past week. At the same time, hospitalizations rates for influenza are also very low across the Northeast, with most states reporting 1 or fewer influenza-related hospitalizations per 100,000 population.

COVID-19

The Covid-19 burden is minimal right now – enjoy the lull. Wastewater concentrations remain very low, around where they were last June. Emergency department visits for Covid-19 are extremely low in the Northeast, accounting for a tiny fraction (less than one third of one percent) of all ED visits. Hospitalizations are similarly low, with all states reporting fewer than 2 new admissions per 100,000 population.

Northeast Region: Change in New COVID-19 Hospitalizations Weekly new hospitalizations per 100,000

Stomach Bugs

Norovirus is really hanging on. Test positivity is a little over 12%, about where it has been for the past several weeks. As such, I will repeat the same advice I’ve given for the past several weeks: keep washing those hands.

Northeast Region: Norovirus Activity Test Positivity, Percentage

Food recalls

The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:

New

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts (more info)

California Shelled Walnuts, Organic Light Halves and Pieces (more info)

Ground beef by Cargill (more info)

Previously reported:

Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (more info)

If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.

In other news