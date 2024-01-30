COMMON COUNCIL APPROVES SEIA NEW 2 YEAR CONTRACT. DELAYS LOWERING SPEED LIMIT IN CITY TO 25 UPON FURTHER REVIEW.

Hits: 14

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. by John F. Bailey January 30, 2024:

The January 25 Stipulation of Agreement settling a new contract with the Service Employees International Association and the City of White Plains was passed unanimously by the Common Council last night. The contract covers city fiscal years 2024-2025, beginning July 1, and 2025-26. Workers are granted 3% raises in each year and dental contribution goes up $25 each year.

The council approved various Department of Public Works projects, but declined to pass the ordinance lowering the citywide speed limit to 25MPH subject to more discussion.

Councilman John Martin objected to lower speed limits to 25 on the wide boulevards, Hamilton Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, saying he felt it would be impossible to enforce and felt the council should discuss the whole city wide plan for lowering the speed limit.

Council President Victoria Presser commented there needed to be city outreach to educate citizens on the nuances of the new speed limit restrictions.

Deputy Commissioner of Parking and Traffic, Tom Soyk said it would take about 2 months for all signage to be changed. Mayor Tom Roach said the purpose of the lowering of the speed limit was to prevent deaths, by slowing the heavier, higher SUV vehicles that hit persons in the chest at higher speeds.

It was unclear when or how the matter would be taken up.

You can see the entire Special Meeting, including the comments on speed limits at ON COMMON COUNCIL TV at

http://whiteplainsny.new.swagit.com/views/701/common-council

The 52 North Broadway mixed use residential development that has been on hold for 2-1/2 years was displayed. William Null presented a slightly changed site plan, eliminating drive through traffic, (a request of surrounding neighborhoods), a previous objection, lowering some heights of buildings to preserve the street view, and adjusting roads to accommodate DPW access and egress. It is expected to submit a site plan for Common Council approval at the next Common Council meeting. William Null, the representing attorney said the developer was fully behind the project, but without approval of the site plan by the Common Council, they could not have applied for financing the last 2-1/2 years. After approval, they could entertain bids for construction and proceed with financial arrangements and construction plans.