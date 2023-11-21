WESTCHESTER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASES TO 3.5%–41,400 ARE UNEMPLOYED IN HUDSON VALLEY

Hits: 56

Hudson Valley Region:

The October 2023 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 3.5 percent. That is up from 3.2 percent in September 2023 and up from 2.6 percent in October 2022. In October 2023, there were 41,400 unemployed in the region, up from 37,800 in September 2023 and up from 30,700 in October 2022. Year-over-year in October 2023, labor force increased by 20,600 or 1.8 percent, to 1,187,000.

The Hudson Valley Region’s October 2023 unemployment rate (3.5 percent) is tied with the Central New York and the Finger Lakes Regions for the third lowest rate among the 10 labor market regions in New York State. The Capital Region (3.2 percent) recorded the lowest rate.

Capital Region 3.2 percent

Long Island 3.3 percent

Central New York 3.5 percent

Finger Lakes 3.5 percent

Hudson Valley 3.5 percent

North Country 3.6 percent

Southern Tier 3.6 percent

Mohawk Valley 3.7 percent

Western New York 3.8 percent

New York City 5.7 percent

In October 2023, the lowest unemployment rate within the region (3.2 percent) was recorded in Putnam County.

Putnam County 3.2 percent

Sullivan County 3.3 percent

Dutchess County 3.4 percent

Rockland County 3.4 percent

Ulster County 3.4 percent

Westchester County 3.5 percent

Orange County 3.6 percent

Jobs data for November 2023 will be released on Thursday, December 21 and the labor force data will be released on Wednesday, December 27.