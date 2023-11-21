WESTCHESTER ISSUES REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS FOR SENIOR PROGRAMS

Hits: 54

Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has issued four requests for proposal (RFP’s) from qualified agencies for services that benefit seniors. Funding comes from grants through the Older Americans Act as amended, for Title III-B.

The RFP’s:

In Home Contact and Support: This RFP consists of three (3) separate service components. Telephone Reassurance, Friendly Visiting and University Without Walls: the provision of regularly scheduled telephone contacts, scheduled visitation, continuing education and socialization via a scheduled visit or telephone conferencing opportunity geared toward supporting frail, isolated homebound seniors in Westchester County. Services and activities designed to provide support to older people who are isolated because of physical and/or cognitive limitations.

Senior Center Recreation and Education Services for The LGBTQ+ Community: This RFP consists of providing senior LGBTQ+ individuals with Senior Center Recreation and Education services concerning social, recreational, educational and cultural activities to aid in the reduction of isolationism.

Information and Assistance (for LGBTQ+ Elders): This RFP consists of information and assistance services for the senior LGBTQ+ community.

Legal Assistance Services: This RFP consists of legal assistance services for persons 60 years or older.

Information on this RFP is available at http://www.westchestercountyny.gov/rfp. Click on view/search contracts. The due date for these RFP’s is Tuesday, December 19, 2023 by 3 p.m.

All proposals must be received at:

The Department of Senior Programs and Services

Westchester County Office Building

9 South First Avenue, 10th Floor

Mount Vernon, NY 10550-3414

For information about the Department of Senior Programs and Services, call (914) 813-6300 or visit www.westchestercountyny.gov/seniors.