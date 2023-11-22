628 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK GOING INTO THANKSGIVING. 93 NEW CASES DAILY LAST 7 DAYS. Be wary.

Hits: 47

WESTCHESTER ON TRACK FOR 2,600 NEW CASES IN NOVEMBER COMPARED TO 6,374 LAST NOV.

PROJECTED DEC CASES IN WESTCHESTER.: 3,000 –9,000 LESS THAN LAST DECEMBER.

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NY Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. November 22,2023:

New persons testing positive for Covid in Westchester County numbered 628 from Nov 12 to 18, averaging 93 persons a day.

New Positives rose 17% from 507 the week before.

The first 3 weeks of November total new covid positives were 1,659. .

At the level of infections a week this projects to 3,000 infections in the month of December.

This would reduce the infections of covid experienced in December 2002 (12,000) by 9,000 and vastly lower the chances of a wave in infections in January 2024.

This of course depends on the number of infections during the socializing month from Thanksgiving to January.

Infections are up in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, averaging 300 between the two Long Island Counties.

The infections in the other six counties in the Mid-Hudson Valley region, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Rockland Sullivan Putnam averaged 20 new infections per county as of last Saturday.

Total infections for the Mid Hudson Region as of last Saturday, 199 with Westchester having 82 of those (or 40%).

Hospitalizations for Covid were up statewide as of Nov. 21, with 1,239 hospitalizations for covid, compared to 1,274 for all 31 days of October and 1,151 for all 30 days of September.

Locally at White Plains Hospital Medical Center, half of all persons admitted to hospital beds are being found to continue to be positive for covid after admission.

From November 1 through November 20, White Plains Hospital admitted 154 persons to beds, and after admission, 80 or 52% of those admitted were found positive for covid.