TONIGHT AT 7 WPTV- WHITE PLAINS WEEK, THE FRIDAY THE 13TH REPORT: STATE OF HEALTH IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY. 7:30 FIOS CH 45 COUNTYWIDE. WHITE PLAINS OPTIMUM CH. 76 or WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 0

JOHN BAILEY’S STATE OF HEALTH REPORT IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY

COUNTY STARTS COUNTY WIDE TRANSPORTATION & FOOD ACCESS SURVEY

FEEDING WESTCHESTER REPORTS 200,000 20 PER CENT OF COUNTY POPULATION EXPERIENCE HUNGER PROBLEMS, WHITE PLAINS SALVATION ARMY REPORTS HIGHEST SIGNUPS FOR FOOD AND MEALS IN FIRST WEEK OF REGISTRATION

COVID DOWN SECOND WEEK IN ROW IN WESTCHESTER. COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS TOPS NATIONALLY AND COVID CASES FOUND IN WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS ARE UPUP

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 22 YEARS