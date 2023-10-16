OUTBREAK OUTLOOK– NORTHEAST — OCT 16 500 NEW CASES OF TB IN NYC SO FAR THIS YEAR

Welcome to the Northeast edition of Outbreak Outlook, formerly called This Week in Outbreaks! This content is only available to paid subscribers. Thanks for reading! -Caitlin

Respiratory diseases

New York City is seeing a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases, with about 500 cases confirmed so far this year. This is a 20% increase from the same period last year. This resurgence is exacerbated by lengthy treatment delays at city-run TB clinics and could worsen this winter. Experts attribute this uptick to a combination of factors, including reduced focus on TB control in recent years, disruptions by the Covid-19 pandemic, and a recent influx of migrants to the city.

Influenza-like illness

Influenza-like illness (ILI) remained about the same in the Northeast during the week ending October 7. Although the Northeast is the second-highest region for ILI in the country, with around 2.3% of visits to the doctor for ILI symptoms, levels are still considered low. I would say flu season has not begun one earnest in the Northeast yet.

After a few unexpected weeks in the “high” category, New York City is now back in the “low” category for ILI activity. Other states in the region are also “low” or “minimal.”

At the national level, ILI in the youngest children rose again this week to 7.7%, up from 7.1% the week prior. For the 5-24 age group, the rate rose slightly from 3.3% to 3.5%. Older age groups remain below 2%.

Covid-19

Covid-19 activity continues to persist at a higher level in the Northeast compared to other parts of the country. The number of new hospitalizations in this region has stayed roughly the same this week, contrasting with the significant decreases observed in other regions. However, test positivity and ED visits are both improving, which are encouraging signs. Currently, wastewater data, which could provide additional insights, is unavailable.

I hope that the trends in the Northeast are just a week or two delayed compared to other areas, and a decline will be seen soon.

RSV

RSV activity is still increasing very slowly in New England states. PCR test positivity is still around 2%, up from a recent low of less than 1%. Still, during the height of RSV season, test positivity can reach 20%, so overall activity is low. I don’t see any signs yet that the RSV surge in the Southern region has reached the Northeast.

Other Respiratory + Stomach Bugs

Seasonal coronavirus, human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza virus, and adenovirus all look good for the Northeast, with no concerning trends.

However, enterovirus/rhinovirus, responsible for the common cold, is currently at a high level in the region.

On a positive note, norovirus activity in the Northeast remains low!

Food recalls

The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:

New this week:

None

Previously reported:

Ion and Restore brands Sinus Spray (more info)

Organic Chicken and Beef Broth sold at Costco and Whole Foods (more info)

Whole cantaloupes sold by Eagle Produce (more info)

Not Fried Chicken sold by Life Raft Treats (more info)

If you have food allergies, you may wish to review these FDA safety alerts and USDA alerts for foods with undeclared allergens.

In Other News