WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Data from NYS HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 23, 2023:

Covid new cases continued strong through the Mid-Hudson region, New York City and Long Island.

The first 4 days of this week through Wednesday, the 20th. Westchester reported with 227 cases Wednesday, and is averaging 202 new cases a day putting the county in position for 1,500 cases for the week, up from last week when the county had 1,131 cases.

New York City reported 1,639 cases for all five boroughs. Brooklyn had 484 new cases, and Queens, 471 to lead all 5 boroughs.

Nassau Suffolk Counties combined for 764 cases.