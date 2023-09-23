NEW YORK METRO AREA HITS 2,889 NEW COVID CASES IN A DAY. WESTCHESTER AVERAGES 202 A DAY FIRST 4 DAYS OF WEEK. MID HUDSON COUNTIES CONTINUE MIDWEEK RISE. LONG ISLAND OVER 764 NEW CASES. NYC COUNTS 2,403 NEW CASES

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Data from NYS HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 23, 2023:

Covid new cases continued strong through the Mid-Hudson region, New York City and Long Island.

The first 4 days of this week through Wednesday, the 20th. Westchester reported with 227 cases Wednesday, and is averaging 202 new cases a day putting the county in position for 1,500 cases for the week, up from last week when the county had  1,131 cases.

New York City reported 1,639 cases for all five boroughs. Brooklyn had 484 new cases, and Queens, 471 to lead all 5 boroughs.

Nassau Suffolk Counties combined for  764 cases.

 

