GREENBURGH INTERNS ORGANIZE FOOD DRIVE AUGUST 18,19,21 AT ARDSLEY HIGH SCHOOL FOR ARDSLEY ACRES MOTEL MIGRANT RESIDENTS

The Greenburgh summer internship program is officially over on Thursday. The 46 interns held a press conference and reception for the asylum seekers living at the Ardsley Acres Motel on Tuesday. The migrants are going through the legal process to become citizens.

Even though the internship program ends Thursday the students decided to organize a food drive at a drop off location:

Ardsley High School on August 18, 19 and 21. The drive will provide them with essential food products. Please help by donating canned goods and other non perishables. All donations are greatly appreciated. See attachment below.

Also, two stories about the press conference that appeared state-wide in Gannett publications and on News 12.

The internship program is coordinated by Greenburgh Town Clerk Judith Beville and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. Among attendees at the picnic supporting the migrants were United States Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian; Westchester County Legislator David Imamura and State Assemblywoman Mary Jane Shimsky. Katherine Wolf of St. Barnabas Church also assisted the interns.