GHOST GUNS SEIZED IN CORTLANDT

CORTLANDT MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING “GHOST GUNS” PROBE

(Hawthorne, NY) AUGUST 15,2023– Westchester County Police arrested a Cortlandt man today and charged him with manufacturing and possessing untraceable “ghost guns” in his home.

The arrest was the result of a multi-agency investigation that also involved the New York State Police, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York​ and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Nicholas Zito, 22, of Langeloth Drive was taken into custody at his home shortly before 9 a.m. The items seized from his residence were:

· three loaded firearms lacking serial numbers;

· four unfinished/non-serialized frames for firearms;

· 23 high-capacity ammunition magazines and ammunition.

Zito was allegedly using a 3D printer to manufacture the ghost guns, which contain no serial numbers and are untraceable when recovered following the commission of a crime.

Zito was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (loaded firearm) and multiple counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (for possessing three or more firearms and the 23 ammo clips). Those charges are felonies. He was also charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (for the unfinished firearms). That charge is a misdemeanor.

Zito was arraigned today in a neighboring court and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Cortlandt Town Court on Wednesday. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor said, “I commend our Conditions Unit, the Real Time Crime Center, and our partners in this investigation. We are all committed to keeping illegal firearms of all kinds, including ghost guns, off the streets of our communities.”

Raynor noted that the Westchester County Police, in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, have seized hundreds of ghost guns through investigations conducted in the last few years.

Anyone with information regarding the manufacture, possession or sale of ghost guns is asked to contact the Westchester County Police. The Department maintains telephone and electronic tips lines so the public can provide information on this and other criminal activity.

Calls, e-mails and text messages to these tips lines are confidential. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they chose.

· Voice Tip Line: (800)898-TIPS (8477).

· Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com.

· Via Mobile App: The WCPD Mobile App contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously. It is available for Apple and Android phones. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.