UNITED WAY WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER REPORTS “211” CALLS FOR AID SURGE : INCOME SUPPORT 39%, FOOD (37%) EMPLOYMENT (27%) GROWING NEEDS NOW

WHITE PLAINS, NY, August 16, 2023 –From United Way. (Edited)

The White Plains community resource center for United Way’s 211 Helpline, which serves the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and Adirondack regions, has reported a 20 percent surge in call volume from January to June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Of the call increase, there is a rise in calls related to income support (up 39%), food insecurity (up 37%), transportation (up 71%), and employment (up 27%). These increases continue the unprecedented increase in call volume, which began during the pandemic and continued throughout 2021 and 2022.

As the economic landscape shifts, more individuals and families are contacting 211 to access information and assistance in these critical areas. The dedicated team of call specialists at the White Plains community resource center has worked tirelessly to address each caller’s needs with empathy, professionalism, and a commitment to finding the best possible solutions.

This upswing in calls underscores the critical role that 211 plays as a lifeline for community members seeking essential support and resources.

The 211 Helpline is a crucial hub for connecting individuals and families in need with vital social services and resources, serving as a one-stop destination for information on housing, healthcare, food assistance, employment opportunities, and more. The notable increase in call volume reflects the evolving and pressing needs of communities across the region, especially amid ongoing challenges.

From left to right: Cassandra Rajcumar, 211 Director of Programs and Services; State Senator Peter Harckham, UWWP President and CEO Tom Gabriel, NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, United Way’s Chief Information and Referral Officer Lini Jacob, and Rachel Estroff, Chief of Staff for State Senator Shelly Mayer.

“We are seeing a clear reflection of the dynamic nature of community needs through the rise in calls to our White Plains 211 Helpline community resource center,” said Lini Jacob, (second frrom right, above)United Way’s Chief Information and Referral Officer who manages the White Plains 211 Helpline community resource center.

“This increase is a testament to the essential role that 211 plays in connecting individuals with the resources they require to overcome challenges and improve their quality of life.”

The White Plains community resource center’s ability to efficiently handle the increased call volume can be attributed to its dedicated staff, robust technology infrastructure, and strong partnerships with local organizations, government agencies, and service providers. Together, they form a united front in the fight against food insecurity, financial instability, and other pressing issues facing our communities.

The 211 Helpline in New York State is a public-private partnership. It is funded by New York State, local municipalities, and a third by local United Ways. This year the NYS Legislature awarded $2.4 million to the state’s 211 Helpline network to ensure that these community resource centers continue to connect individuals with health and human service needs to the right resources.

Senator Peter Harckham (District 40), (second from left in above photo) representing communities in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties, sponsored the bill into the budget.

“211 is the ultimate example of shared services and public-private partnerships,” said Sen. Harckham. “It is a good investment of public dollars to make sure that someone is there to assist those in need to find the government services and nonprofit assistance available. COVID and other recent natural disasters, such as the flooding caused by Hurricane Ida, also showed how important 211 is to local and state governments for responding to disasters and emergencies.”

As the 211 Helpline continues to be a beacon of hope for those seeking assistance, it stands as a reminder that we are stronger when we come together to support one another. The White Plains community resource center remains committed to serving as a dependable resource, guiding callers toward the help they need during times of uncertainty.

The 211 Helpline is available 24/7 by dialing 211 or visiting 211hudsonvalley.org. You can also text your zip code to 898211 to text with a community specialist between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.