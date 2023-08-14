TICK TOK EXPLODES WITH CON ED COMPLAINTS ON SKY HIGH BILLS IN LONG HOT SUMMER

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. From Tick Toc. August 14, 2023:

Alex Speilvogel in a comment on Tick Tok expressed her puzzlement about her high Con Edison bills.

You may see the bewilderment and anxiety of just some of New York metropolitan area customers expressed after this video was aired by going to https://www.tiktok.com/@aspielvogel/video/7264635626019065134

Her comments as they appeared on Tick Tok speak for themselves:

@aspielvogel

Can we talk about Con Edison in NYC? #highbills #isthislegal #nyc

♬ original sound – alex spielvogel

