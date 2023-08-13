CON ED ANNOUNCES NEW ELECTRIC RATES FOR WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS UP 9% IN 2023 AS OF THE FIRST OF AUGUST 4.2% IN 2024. . TWO YEARS

Hits: 62
https://www.coned.com/en/accounts-billing/your-bill/about-con-edisons-rates
The cost of Con Edison’s electric, gas, and steam service is affected by their rate filing. See impacts by year and customer service classification. (Editor’s Note: The Public Service Commission approved the increases by a 7-1 vote the 21st of July.)
2023 Summer Bill Outlook
We expect New York City customers’ bills to increase and Westchester customers’ bills to decrease.
Bill Impacts Outlined in the Joint Agreement
Current rates approved by the New York Public Service Commission went into effect on August 1, 2023.
Electric Bill Impacts
2025
- NYC residential electric customer using 280 kilowatt hours would increase $1.63 to $95.63, an increase of 1.7%.
- Westchester residential electric customer using 425 kilowatt hours would increase $1.96 to $134.83, an increase of 1.5%.
- Small commercial electric customer using 600 kilowatt hours would increase $3.77 to $202.44, an increase of 1.9%.
- Medium commercial electric customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a peak demand of 30 kilowatts would increase $87.71 to $2,402.99, an increase of 3.8%.
2024
- NYC residential electric customer using 280 kilowatt hours would increase $3.85 to $94.00, an increase of 4.3%.
- Westchester residential electric customer using 425 kilowatt hours would increase $5.38 to $132.87, an increase of 4.2%.
- Small commercial electric customer using 600 kilowatt hours would increase $7.78 to $198.67, an increase of 4.1%.
- Medium commercial electric customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a peak demand of 30 kilowatts would increase $75.24 to $2,315.28, an increase of 3.4%.
2023
- NYC residential electric customer using 280 kilowatt hours would increase $7.19 to $90.15, an increase of 8.7%.
- Westchester residential electric customer using 425 kilowatt hours would increase $10.49 to $127.49, an increase of 9.0%.
- Small commercial electric customer using 600 kilowatt hours would increase $15.49 to $190.89, an increase of 8.8%.
- Medium commercial electric customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a peak demand of 30 kilowatts would increase $101.93 to $2,240.04, an increase of 4.8%.
Gas Bill Impacts
2025
- Residential customer with gas for cooking using 5 therms on average per month would increase $2.03 to $42.34 , an increase of 5.0%.
- Residential customer with gas for heating using 100 therms on average per month would increase $15.61 to $253.35, an increase of 6.6%.
2024
- Residential customer with gas for cooking using 5 therms on average per month would increase $2.12 to $40.32 , an increase of 5.5%.
- Residential customer with gas for heating using 100 therms on average per month would increase $14.90 to $237.74, an increase of 6.7%.
2023
- Residential customer with gas for cooking using 5 therms on average per month would increase $2.66 to $38.20 , an increase of 7.5%.
- Residential customer with gas for heating using 100 therms on average per month would increase $17.28 to $222.84, an increase of 8.4%.
Steam Bill Impacts
New steam rates were filed with the Public Service Commission on November 22, 2022, and will become effective on November 1, 2023. Review the rate filing fact sheet.
- SC-1—General Service using 100 Mlbs of steam power per month would increase $5,137 to $6,866, an increase of 33.7%.
- SC-2—Annual Power Service—Rate I (Non-Demand) using 750 Mlbs of steam power per month would increase $27,690 to $35,308, an increase of 27.5%.
- SC-3—Apartment House Service—Rate I (Non-Demand) using 900 Mlbs of steam power per month would increase $25,109 to $31,340, an increase of 24.8%.