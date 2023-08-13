CON ED ANNOUNCES NEW ELECTRIC RATES FOR WESTCHESTER CUSTOMERS UP 9% IN 2023 AS OF THE FIRST OF AUGUST 4.2% IN 2024. . TWO YEARS

Bill Impacts Outlined in the Joint Agreement

Current rates approved by the New York Public Service Commission went into effect on August 1, 2023.

Electric Bill Impacts

2025

using 280 kilowatt hours would increase $1.63 to $95.63, an increase of 1.7%. Westchester residential electric customer using 425 kilowatt hours would increase $1.96 to $134.83, an increase of 1.5%.

using 600 kilowatt hours would increase $3.77 to $202.44, an increase of 1.9%. Medium commercial electric customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a peak demand of 30 kilowatts would increase $87.71 to $2,402.99, an increase of 3.8%.

2024

using 280 kilowatt hours would increase $3.85 to $94.00, an increase of 4.3%. Westchester residential electric customer using 425 kilowatt hours would increase $5.38 to $132.87, an increase of 4.2%.

using 600 kilowatt hours would increase $7.78 to $198.67, an increase of 4.1%. Medium commercial electric customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a peak demand of 30 kilowatts would increase $75.24 to $2,315.28, an increase of 3.4%.

2023

using 280 kilowatt hours would increase $7.19 to $90.15, an increase of 8.7%. Westchester residential electric customer using 425 kilowatt hours would increase $10.49 to $127.49, an increase of 9.0%.

using 600 kilowatt hours would increase $15.49 to $190.89, an increase of 8.8%. Medium commercial electric customer using 10,800 kilowatt hours with a peak demand of 30 kilowatts would increase $101.93 to $2,240.04, an increase of 4.8%.

Gas Bill Impacts

2025

using 5 therms on average per month would increase $2.03 to $42.34 , an increase of 5.0%. Residential customer with gas for heating using 100 therms on average per month would increase $15.61 to $253.35, an increase of 6.6%.

2024

using 5 therms on average per month would increase $2.12 to $40.32 , an increase of 5.5%. Residential customer with gas for heating using 100 therms on average per month would increase $14.90 to $237.74, an increase of 6.7%.

2023

using 5 therms on average per month would increase $2.66 to $38.20 , an increase of 7.5%. Residential customer with gas for heating using 100 therms on average per month would increase $17.28 to $222.84, an increase of 8.4%.

Steam Bill Impacts

New steam rates were filed with the Public Service Commission on November 22, 2022, and will become effective on November 1, 2023. Review the rate filing fact sheet.