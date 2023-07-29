ASSEMBLYWOMAN MARYJANE SHIMSKY PREVIEWS AUGUST

District 92 | News You Can Use

National Immunization Awareness Month

At this midpoint in summer—with our thoughts turning ahead to the next school year—it’s important to make sure your children are getting their annual physical check-ups and are on schedule with their routinely recommended vaccines. This is also a good time to review the recommendations for staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, as new vaccines to treat the most recent strains are expected to arrive in fall 2023. By each of us doing our part, we can minimize the spread of disease and keep our families and communities safe!

New York State Unclaimed Funds

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that New York State currently holds over $18.4 billion in unclaimed funds—money from dormant utility and bank accounts, uncashed checks, investment accounts, insurance claims, stocks and other inactive accounts. Visit www.osc.state.ny.us/unclaimed-funds to see if any of this money belongs to you.

Affordable Connectivity Program

As part of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) reduces the cost of high-speed internet. Eligible households can save on their internet bill each month and can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 on the purchase of a qualifying device. For more information and to check eligibility, visit: www.affordableconnectivity.gov.

REMINDER: Heat Advisory Now through July 29

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through the evening of Saturday, July 29. You can learn about staying cool and safe in the summer heat here on the NYS Dept. of Health website.

