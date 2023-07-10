Hits: 0

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. By John F. Bailey. July 10, 2013:

In his Monday briefing today, County Executive George Latimer noted Westchester County was spared heavy damages from the torrential rains that swamped and flooded Orange and Rockland Counties Sunday with 14 inches of rain.

The County Executive said Route 6 to 9D was “all blocked” in the Yorktown area was closed as crews continue to clear damage and downed trees at the 2 P.M. hour. Route 202 the east-west main cross route in Yorktown to Peekskill was blocked to Lexington Avenue in either direction. The Mayor of Peekskill reported on the update that the main road on the Peekskill waterfront was undermined by the rains and crews were assessing the damange.

Rail commuter service is disrupted.

The County Executive said the Harlem line stopped service at Southeast and buses would take commuters the rest of the way. Service on the Hudson line had no service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie. Bus service would connect commuters to Poughkeepsie, roads permitted, of course.

On the migrant issue in Westchester where migrants transferred by Texas and other states then 350 of them housed in Ardsley, Yonkers and White Plains, Mr. Latimer had this to say. Nothing has changed. No new migrants at this time are planned to be housed in Westchester. But now in its sixth week, the county is still awaiting approval and establishment of a interim amnesty court in White Plains and approval of migrants to work in the county from the Biden admnistration. The Department of Home Security has not responded in the last 3 weeks since being asked by Governor Hochul and Mr. Latimer to allow this to settle the migrants’ fates.

Here is Mr. Latimer’s comment on the migrants today: