GOVERNOR HOCHUL DECLARES EMERGENCY IN ORANGE COUNTY 8 INCHES OF RAIN

OVERNOR HOCHUL DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN ORANGE COUNTY AS EXCESSIVE RAINS CAUSE FLASH FLOODING AND OTHER LIFE-THREATENING IMPACTS ACROSS MID-HUDSON REGION

Eight Inches of Rain Reported in Orange County Resulting in Widespread Flooding, Road Closures and Other Life-Safety Impacts

Additional rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches is likely Monday, with locally higher amounts up to six inches. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the state.

As of 8 p.m., road closures include:

Palisades Interstate Parkway and U.S. Route 9W in Rockland County

U.S. Route 6 in Westchester County

U.S. Route 9W, State Route 218, State Route 293, State Route 17M, and State Route 32 in Orange County

State Route 403 and State Route 301 in Putnam County

State Route 190 in Clinton County

Five Swift Water Rescue Teams and A High-Axle Vehicle Deployed to Assist with Flood Rescue Efforts in Mid-Hudson Region

State Emergency Operations Center and State Fire Operations Center Activated to Respond to Local Requests for Assistance

New Yorkers Should Monitor Local Weather Forecast Through Monday As More Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected

Road Closures in Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Clinton Counties

SUNDAY NIGHT Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Orange County, where a reported eight inches of rain resulted in widespread flooding, numerous road closures, and other storm-related impacts.

At Governor Hochul’s direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center and is ready to support local requests for assistance.

DHSES’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control deployed four Swift Water Rescue teams and State Parks deployed an additional team on Sunday to the Mid-Hudson Region to assist with flood rescue efforts. DHSES field staff are also embedded at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center to facilitate local requests for assistance.

“I’m issuing a State of Emergency in Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening conditions due to flash flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “We are approaching a critical point in this weather event, and New Yorkers must remain vigilant. Remember: avoid flooded roads, monitor your local forecasts and have an evacuation plan ready if you’re in a danger zone.”

DHSES is working closely with all impacted counties to coordinate response. Numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway are experiencing heavy flooding and washouts. The Palisades Parkway Northbound is closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic circle. As of Sunday evening, there were more than 12,000 power outages reported in Putnam, Dutchess, Albany, Ulster and Orange counties.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We are working closely with partner agencies and local governments to address flooding in the Mid-Hudson region this evening. We have been preparing over the last few days for this weather system and have been in close contact with local officials throughout the weekend. New Yorkers should take extra caution, if traveling, and stay alert.”

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “The New York State Police is working with its agency and law enforcement partners in the Hudson Valley Region to get stranded motorists to safety. We have deployed additional troopers and resources including Swift Water Teams to assist those impacted by the flooding. This is an active emergency situation, and more storms are expected. We urge motorists to avoid the area for their safety.”

TODAY, thunderstorms forecast for the Capital Region, Central New York, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, and Southern Tier Regions, and rain showers forecast for the Finger Lakes Region.

Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding into Monday. Most of the eastern portion of the state remains under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall Monday.

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Lightning

Follow the 30-30 rule: If the time between when you see a flash of lightning and hear thunder is 30 seconds or less, the lightning is close enough to hit you. Seek shelter immediately. After the last flash of lightning, wait 30 minutes before leaving your shelter.

Lightning hits the tallest object. If you are above a tree line, quickly get below it and crouch down if you are in an exposed area.

If you can’t get to a shelter, stay away from trees. If there is no shelter, crouch in the open, keeping twice as far away from a tree as it is tall.

Tornado

If outdoors and a Tornado Warning is issued , seek shelter immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

If at home or in a small building, go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center, go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building, go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use elevators – use stairs instead.

For more information on personal preparedness and how to stay safe during severe weather, visit: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/safety-and-prevention.