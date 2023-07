TONIGHT ON 8 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD: BASEBALL AT THE ALL-STAR BREAK ON FIOS CH 45 & WP OPTIMUM CH 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 9

“BULL ALLEN” AND JOHNNY V LIVE FROM AL LANG FIELD THIS SPRING

HI NEIGHBOR!

WPTV’S JOHNNY V, HOST OF “BEYOND THE GAME” AND LEGENDARY SPORTSCASTER “BULL” ALLEN TALK BASEBALL THE 2023 SEASON SO FAR ARTIFICIALLY BROADCASTING LIVE FROM FABULOUS FENWAY PARK

WHERE ARE THE YANKEES GOING? WHERE DID THE PITCHING GO? CAN ANYONE HIT .300 ON THIS .500 BALL CLUB?

SHOULD AARON BOONE BE REPLACED? YES. THERE IS STILL TIME,BROTHER. NOT ANOTHER PITCHING CHANGE, PLEASE? BULLPEN WEAROUT!

CAN STARTERS GO 7 INNINGS PLEASE?

WHERE HAVE THE METS GONE? NOWHERE. IS 18 GAMES BEHIND TOO FAR BEHIND? SHOULD BUCK BE LIFTED FOR A PINCH MANAGER?

THE NEW RULES EFFECTS?

WHY ARE AVERAGES DOWN?

WHY ARE PITCHERS DOMINATING?

IS BASEBALL REALLY SAVING TIME?

THE OVER COMMERCIALING OF PLAY-BY-PLAY

THE 10TH INNING GHOST RUNNER. CAN WE PLEASE LEARN TO PUT A RUNNER ON FIRST WITH THE FIRST BATTER OF THE INNING?

AND EXTRA INNINGS—ALWAYS!

PULL UP A CHAIR,