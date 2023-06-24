7 HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AWARDED $1,500 SCHOLARSHIPS FROM NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN HUDSON VALLEY HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Hits: 11

With graduation season upon us, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Auxiliary has awarded seven local high school seniors with a $1,500 scholarship to honor their academic accomplishments. These students, all planning to pursue a career in the health space, were presented with their awards at The Scholarship Ceremony on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2pm in the Pataki Conference Center on the Hudson Valley Campus.

The Hospital Auxiliary has been an ambassador in the Hudson Valley community for over 80 years. Congratulations to the hard-working recipients as they embark on their next academic journey!

The recipients (L to R) Nicole Inga, Yulisa Martinez, Litzi Rodriguez, Leysha Esteves, Fiorella Pirela Jimenez, Nicole Caguano, and Lamyaa Hamid