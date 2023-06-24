SEE IT NOW: COMPLETE COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WESTCHESTER WEEKLY UPDATE WITH MIGRANTS PROGRESS REPORT AND WHITE PLAINS MICHAEL ORF ON THE ALL NEW “PROJECT ALLIANCE”

Hits: 15





June 20: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update

Watch full briefing HERE.

During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:

· Latimer was joined by Village of Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown

· Latimer was joined by the County’s Department of Community Mental Health and Ossining Officials to give an update on THE NEW “PROJECT ALLIANCE” EXPEDITING APPROPRIATE POLICE RESPONSE TO PERSONS AT RISK.

· Upcoming Parks Events

· Westchester Tobacco-free Program

THE MIGRANT SITUATION IS ADDRESSED AFTER MAYOR KAREN BROWN SPEAKS