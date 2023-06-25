NY ASSEMBLY BANS HOLTEC DUMPING “HOT WATER WASTE” FROM INDIAN POINT IN HUDSON. HEARING ON DECOMMISSIONING JULY 10

Hits: 10

Keeping Nuclear Waste out of the Hudson River

Protecting the Hudson River has been one of the top issues about which my office has received constituent calls and emails this year. I am very glad that our Westchester delegation, under the sponsorship of Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg and Senator Pete Harckham, were able to push for the passage of legislation to restrict the discharge of radiological substances into the river (A.7208/S.6893).

Indian Point Decommissioning Public Forum

A public forum on the decommissioning of Indian Point is scheduled for 6 PM on Tuesday, July 11. This forum will include a panel of technical experts from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and relevant State agencies. Learn more about how to submit questions and attend here on the NYS Dept. of Public Service website.

Please note that the deadline for submitting questions is 12 PM on Tuesday, June 27. Questions submitted after this date and time may not be considered during the public forum. Members of the public who do not plan to ask a question during the public forum may continue to register until 12 PM on Monday, July 10.