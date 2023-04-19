CONDOS-COOPS IN GREENBURGH TO BE TAXED AT RESIDENTIAL RATES. EXISTING EXEMPT

Hits: 18

Hits: 9

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. April 19, 2023:

Yesterday, the Greenburgh Town Board held a special meeting to vote on a new law that will tax NEWLY CONSTRUCTED condo’s and coops at residential rates – not commercial rates. Last year the Governor signed a law approved by the NYS Legislature that authorized the Town of Greenburgh to adopt this legislation.

The new law does not impact existing condo’s and coops.

Developers who wish to build affordable condos and coops could still apply to the town for tax abatements. Councilmembers Ken Jones, Francis Sheehan and Gina Jackson voted for the legislation. Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx and I recused ourselves because we reside in a condo.

RESOLUTION OF THE TOWN BOARD OF THE TOWN OF GREENBURGH AMENDING CHAPTER 440 OF THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GREENBURGH BY CREATING A NEW ARTICLE XVII ENTITLED, “TAX ASSESSMENT OF CONDOMINIUMS AND COOPERATIVES.”

WHEREAS, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Town Board conducted a Public Hearing to consider a Local Law amending Chapter 440 of the Code of the Town of Greenburgh by creating a new Article XVII entitled, “Tax Assessment of Condominiums and Cooperatives;” and

WHEREAS, after considering comments at the public hearing, and subsequent written comments during the written comment period, the Town Board concludes and finds that the recently adopted State Senate and Assembly bill, which allows the Town to adopt this local law, permitting the Town to consider the sum of the assessments of individual cooperative or condominium units to exceed the value of the entire cooperative or condominium complex if valued as a single entity is necessary and desirable;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board of the Town of Greenburgh hereby adopts the attached local law amending Chapter 440 of the Code of the Town of Greenburgh by creating a new Article XVII entitled, “Tax Assessment of Condominiums and Cooperatives.”